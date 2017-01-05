hagan714 LB Mentallity

I am stumped here The Saints have issues on the OL to start the season and are off chasing camp bodies.



How does Denver pull a trade off with Philli for a versatile player like Allen Barbre? He has sold starting time under his belt all for a conditional seventh round pick?



Although the Eagles originally announced that both players were cut Wednesday, that's not actually the case. Philly actually traded Barbre to the Broncos in exchange for a conditional 2019 seventh-round draft pick.



Basically, the Eagles gave Barbre away for nothing, which is somewhat surprising, considering the veteran had been a mainstay on Philly's offensive line over the past two years with a total of 28 starts.



The versatile lineman started 25 of those games at left guard and three at right tackle. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman only had good things to say about Barbre after traded him away.



"Allen Barbre is a pro's pro," Roseman said in a statement. "Not only did he help the team with his solid play as a starter at left guard, but his ability to step up and play multiple positions helped us battle through some difficult situations."

https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/e...an-to-broncos/



Cap hit would have been $2.1 million. This is were I shake my head at the FO. One year safety plug sure because he is 33 but a solid veteran like this is hard to pass up IMO given the issue we have.



