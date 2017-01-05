|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Twitter ...pay attention in Part 1 of the Opening Press Conference to what Payton says in a response about Ellerbe, discussing injury, snaps, and opportunity for others being blocked (09:35-10:00 and 10:16-10:55)......
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|07-26-2017, 11:27 PM
|#1
|
Site Donor 2015
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 14,677
Blog Entries: 25
|
2017 New Orleans Saints Training Camp
...pay attention in Part 1 of the Opening Press Conference to what Payton says in a response about Ellerbe, discussing injury, snaps, and opportunity for others being blocked (09:35-10:00 and 10:16-10:55)...
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/83548-2017-new-orleans-saints-training-camp.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|2017 New Orleans Saints Training Camp
|This thread
|Refback
|07-26-2017 11:28 PM
|1