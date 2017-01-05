Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Saints center Max Unger says he's "on schedule" in return from foot surgery

Saints center Max Unger says he's "on schedule" in return from foot surgery BY JOEL A. ERICKSON | JERICKSON@THEADVOCATE.COM JUL 28, 2017 - 1:57 PM All signs continue to point to Max Unger returning from his summer foot surgery in

Saints center Max Unger says he's "on schedule" in return from foot surgery

BY JOEL A. ERICKSON | JERICKSON@THEADVOCATE.COM
JUL 28, 2017 - 1:57 PM

All signs continue to point to Max Unger returning from his summer foot surgery in time to start the regular season.

Unger, who underwent surgery to repair a space in the Lisfranc area of his foot, has been out at practice the first two days of training camp.

The veteran center remains optimistic about his return.

"I feel good," Unger said. "On schedule, I guess, I mean, it's not really a feel thing as much as on the progression that we had mapped out."

Unger and left tackle Terron Armstead (torn shoulder labrum) have both spent portions of each day at practice, trying to help out wherever they can. In Unger's absence, newcomer Josh LeRibeus has taken most of the snaps at center.

"Being hurt's not fun, there's a disconnect, obviously, in not taking snaps with the other players," Unger said. "You help when you can, and just kind of be support staff, but it's not awesome."
Re: Saints center Max Unger says he's "on schedule" in return from foot surgery
This is the first real mention of the actual problem that Unger had faced. The Lisfranc is a region of the foot. There are several different injuries that can occur in that region. Unger, unlike what many had speculated, did not have a fracture, but instead had a spacing between the joints. Apparently this is not as severe as a fracture.
Re: Saints center Max Unger says he's "on schedule" in return from foot surgery
Re: Saints center Max Unger says he's "on schedule" in return from foot surgery
Very critical he returns. AP is going to need the ML buried to run power and duo. Right now I see AP getting the bulk of the carries. Ingram is solid but AP is not washed up yet and most agree. He's starting to be snagged higher in FF, like a lot higher. It's going to be special if both Unger and AP stay upright.
Re: Saints center Max Unger says he's "on schedule" in return from foot surgery


