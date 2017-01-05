Threaded by AsylumGuido 1000 Posts + Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: Bossier City, LA Posts: 4,828

Rating: (0 votes - average) Saints center Max Unger says he's "on schedule" in return from foot surgery



BY JOEL A. ERICKSON |

JUL 28, 2017 - 1:57 PM



All signs continue to point to Max Unger returning from his summer foot surgery in time to start the regular season.



Unger, who underwent surgery to repair a space in the Lisfranc area of his foot, has been out at practice the first two days of training camp.



The veteran center remains optimistic about his return.



"I feel good," Unger said. "On schedule, I guess, I mean, it's not really a feel thing as much as on the progression that we had mapped out."



Unger and left tackle Terron Armstead (torn shoulder labrum) have both spent portions of each day at practice, trying to help out wherever they can. In Unger's absence, newcomer Josh LeRibeus has taken most of the snaps at center.



"Being hurt's not fun, there's a disconnect, obviously, in not taking snaps with the other players," Unger said. "You help when you can, and just kind of be support staff, but it's not awesome."