Saints training camp Saturday: Top plays, bad moments, roll call, more
Saints training camp Saturday: Top plays, bad moments, roll call, more

BY NICK UNDERHILL | NUNDERHILL@THEADVOCATE.COM
PUBLISHED JUL 29, 2017 AT 1:57 PM | UPDATED JUL 29, 2017 AT 2:11 PM



Notes and observations from the New Orleans Saints practice Saturday.

Attendance: T Terron Armstead (PUP), center Max Unger (PUP), TE John Phillips (NFI), OL Senio Kelemete (PUP) and DT Devaroe Lawrence (NFI) did not practice.

Returned to action: CB Damian Swann

Dress code: Pads

Top plays

WR Brandon Coleman continued a strong start to camp by beating CB Marshon Lattimore up the sideline for a touchdown. The play also served as a reminder that there are going to be some growing pains with Lattimore as he continues to settle in.

S Chris Banjo provided a little glimpse into the kind of depth the Saints have at safety by crashing down and breaking up a pass to Garrett Griffin and another to Josh Hill. S Erik Harris came right behind with a nice one on a pass intended for Hill.

WR Willie Snead had a nice win in a one-on-one drill between the cornerbacks and receivers when he broke inside on an in route and created a good amount of separation from cornerback P.J. Williams.

Three up

The ball just seems to find WR Corey Fuller. He caught both of the passes thrown to him during team drills and won both of his reps in one-on-ones, one against De’Vante Harris and another against Delvin Breaux.

DT Justin Zimmer had a nice series when he blew up a Trey Edmunds run in the backfield, and then beat guard Landon Turner for a pressure. DT Mitchell Loewen also flashed a few times and had a sack.

DE Hau’oli Kikaha has looked pretty good so far. His run defense stands out, and he’s had a few good rushes.

More here ...
