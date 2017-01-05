|
Orlando Franklin happy to join Saints after 'tough two years' with Chargers Mike Triplett ESPN Staff Writer METAIRIE, La. -- Orlando Franklin had to wait longer than he wanted. But the veteran guard is finally getting a fresh start with
|07-30-2017, 08:45 AM
Threaded by AsylumGuido
Orlando Franklin happy to join Saints after 'tough two years' with Chargers
Mike Triplett
ESPN Staff Writer
METAIRIE, La. -- Orlando Franklin had to wait longer than he wanted. But the veteran guard is finally getting a fresh start with the New Orleans Saints after what he called "a tough two years for me" with the Los Angeles Chargers.
"I actually asked to get out of there, to be honest with you," said Franklin, who was released by the Chargers in May after they drafted guards in Rounds 2 and 3. "I asked them to trade me in March, and we weren't able to get a trade. And they were able to release me after the draft, when they got guys they felt were the future.
"So I'm just happy to be here, happy for this opportunity. ... I'm happy to be with a new team and new surroundings."
Franklin, 29, worked out with the Jacksonville Jaguars shortly after he was released in May. But he acknowledged that he "kind of tried to force" that workout "because I really wanted to get on a team," even though his knee wasn't totally healed from a January surgery.
"But after that I realized my knee wasn't ready, and after talking with my agent, we decided to wait until around the time training camp started," said Franklin, who also worked out with the New York Jets before working out for and signing with the Saints.
Franklin (6-foot-6, 315 pounds) was released by the Chargers just two years into a five-year, $36.5 million contract, thanks to injuries and inconsistent performance.
He missed six games in 2015 because of a high ankle sprain and MCL knee sprain. He also later acknowledged he wasn't in his best shape heading into that 2015 season.
"I got hurt right away, and I've been trying to battle through injuries, and just never really going into games 100 percent, never really going into a season 100 percent," Franklin said of why things didn't work out in San Diego.
He did start all 16 games last season, however, before having the January procedure to repair the lingering knee issue.
More here ...
|07-30-2017, 08:50 AM
Re: Orlando Franklin happy to join Saints after 'tough two years' with Chargers
The Chargers ate Franklin's $8.3 million cap hit. Saints likely signed him at vet minimum with LA essentially paying him the rest. Could be good cheap depth.
