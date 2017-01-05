|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Any word on play from Ingram Rankins Peat Haven't heard much about them since OTAs assume Ingram is same ole same ole but wonder if he's pushing it since AP signed....
|07-30-2017, 11:13 AM
|#1
Players I haven't heard anything about
Any word on play from
Ingram
Rankins
Peat
Haven't heard much about them since OTAs assume Ingram is same ole same ole but wonder if he's pushing it since AP signed.
|07-30-2017, 11:16 AM
|#2
Re: Players I haven't heard anything about
