Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page Players I haven't heard anything about

Players I haven't heard anything about

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Any word on play from Ingram Rankins Peat Haven't heard much about them since OTAs assume Ingram is same ole same ole but wonder if he's pushing it since AP signed....

Like Tree1Likes
  • 1 Post By AsylumGuido

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 07-30-2017, 11:13 AM   #1
Site Donor 2016
 
Join Date: Jul 2011
Posts: 4,900
Players I haven't heard anything about
Any word on play from

Ingram

Rankins

Peat

Haven't heard much about them since OTAs assume Ingram is same ole same ole but wonder if he's pushing it since AP signed.
The Dude is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 07-30-2017, 11:16 AM   #2
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 4,890
Re: Players I haven't heard anything about
Originally Posted by The Dude View Post
Any word on play from

Ingram

Rankins

Peat

Haven't heard much about them since OTAs assume Ingram is same ole same ole but wonder if he's pushing it since AP signed.
Read through the TC thread. Plenty of updates on Ingram. Not hearing anything on Peat is good news.
Barry from MS likes this.
AsylumGuido is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« John DeShazier: Alvin Kamara comes into Saints training camp with high expectations | Orlando Franklin happy to join Saints after 'tough two years' with Chargers »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/83580-players-i-havent-heard-anything-about.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder This thread Refback 07-30-2017 11:40 AM 1
Players I haven't heard anything about This thread Refback 07-30-2017 11:21 AM 1


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:11 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts