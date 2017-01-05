|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Twitter...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|07-30-2017, 04:59 PM
|#1
|
Threaded by jeanpierre
Site Donor 2015
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 14,790
Rating: (0 votes - average)
|
Views: 41
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|07-30-2017, 05:14 PM
|#2
|
5000 POSTS! +
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Baltimore, MD
Posts: 9,942
|
Re: Linebacker A.J. Klein likely to assume key play-calling role for Saints defense
sounds like he is solid and improvement from what we have had there. good stuff
|07-30-2017, 05:21 PM
|#3
|
Site Donor 2015
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 14,790
|
Re: Linebacker A.J. Klein likely to assume key play-calling role for Saints defense
Gotta throw some love to Hagan; he was banging the drum for this guy in Free Agency...
Whatever role he plays, he really looks like he'll help us take things up a notch...
|07-30-2017, 05:49 PM
|#4
|
Site Donor 2015
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 14,790
|
Re: Linebacker A.J. Klein likely to assume key play-calling role for Saints defense
Well, this is telling...
"We are not waiting to find a certain get-in-line pecking order for who is leading. He is a great example. He is a player with which if I do not feel like I am getting it on defense, I am going to be pissed at him," Sean Payton said. "That is one of the reasons why he is here. I think we will get great leadership from him."
|07-30-2017, 05:50 PM
|#5
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 4,902
|
Re: Linebacker A.J. Klein likely to assume key play-calling role for Saints defense
Looks like the Sam may be wearing the green dot. I have no problem with that.
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/83597-linebacker-j-klein-likely-assume-key-play-calling-role-saints-defense.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|The Latest NFL News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|07-30-2017 05:14 PM
|1