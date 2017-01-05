Drew Brees: There's not a guy I trust more than Brandon Coleman

Threaded by AsylumGuido 1000 Posts + Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: Bossier City, LA Posts: 4,905

Mike Triplett

ESPN Staff Writer



METAIRIE, La. -- Just when the buzz had started to die down around New Orleans Saints receiver Brandon Coleman, he has come into his fourth training camp and cranked up the volume.



The 6-foot-6, 225-pounder has been a constant presence throughout the first four days of practice -- adding at least one deep ball to his daily repertoire.



He drew some huge praise from both Sean Payton and Drew Brees on Sunday. Payton singled Coleman out first when asked which players have stood out to him. And Brees paid Coleman the ultimate compliment.



"There's really not a guy who I have more trust in than Brandon Coleman, honestly," Brees said. "I've played with him now for a long time, and I feel like he's a guy that can play every position. He can play X, he can play Z, and he can play inside. So his versatility in this offense is really good, he's a very smart player and he's been a guy who's just done whatever we needed him to do over the last few years.



"Obviously, with [former Saints receiver] Brandin Cooks being a featured guy and with Michael Thomas coming on last year and with Willie [Snead] getting his touches, Brandon's just kind of had to get in where he could fit in. And yet, there have been those moments where he's come up with some big plays, some big catches, some big third-down conversions, a go route, a vertical.



"He's just a big target that I have a lot of trust in, and I think we've had enough time on task together from training camp to just time that we spend on our own together where there's just a great amount of confidence I have in him."



Now before you say, "We've heard this before," that is not exactly true.



