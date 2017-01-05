|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Michael Thomas 'betting on myself' to top breakout rookie season Mike Triplett ESPN Staff Writer METAIRIE, La. -- Michael Thomas had one of the greatest rookie seasons of any receiver in NFL history last year. His 92 receptions were the ...
Threaded by AsylumGuido
Michael Thomas 'betting on myself' to top breakout rookie season
Mike Triplett
ESPN Staff Writer
METAIRIE, La. -- Michael Thomas had one of the greatest rookie seasons of any receiver in NFL history last year. His 92 receptions were the second-most all time among first-year players.
But he missed his mark.
I mean, honestly, I was going for all the rookie records. I was going for all the NFL records. I kind of hit a speed bump, said Thomas, who played only 15 games for the New Orleans Saints because he was sidelined by a foot injury in a Week 14 loss at Tampa Bay.
I was gonna get there for sure, said Thomas -- which might sound like a little bravado, since the NFL rookie record was 101 catches, set by Anquan Boldin in 2003. But then again, Thomas did finish his rookie season with a 10-catch, 156-yard performance against the Atlanta Falcons.
Regardless, the point is clear. Thomas is not a guy who lacks confidence or a desire for greatness.
I had to pause, regroup and figure out how Im still gonna hit my numbers and still do what I do, because Im a guy that sets goals and attacks em, said Thomas.
When asked what his plans are for an encore, Thomas said: More. Find ways to get more -- 93, 100, 120 [receptions], Thomas said. Just get more yards, catches, missed tackles, touchdowns. In an unselfish way; I put my numbers to the side [compared to team goals]. But leaving my mark in this game is what Im trying to do.
Dont be afraid to place a bet on yourself. I always tell Coach, 'Sometimes you might mess up, slip up ... but if you dont bet back, you fold.' Thats how I treat this game, like gambling and betting on myself. Thats whats gonna help the team, what they brought me in to do.
Thomas, 24, is going to have to deal with much higher expectations and even more attention from opposing defenses after his breakout rookie season -- though some of that already started during the second half of last season.
Re: Michael Thomas 'betting on myself' to top breakout rookie season
Thomas is a smart young man.
