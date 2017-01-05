Threaded by AsylumGuido 1000 Posts + Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: Bossier City, LA Posts: 4,918

Michael Thomas 'betting on myself' to top breakout rookie season







Mike Triplett

ESPN Staff Writer



METAIRIE, La. -- Michael Thomas had one of the greatest rookie seasons of any receiver in NFL history last year. His 92 receptions were the second-most all time among first-year players.



But he missed his mark.



I mean, honestly, I was going for all the rookie records. I was going for all the NFL records. I kind of hit a speed bump, said Thomas, who played only 15 games for the New Orleans Saints because he was sidelined by a foot injury in a Week 14 loss at Tampa Bay.



I was gonna get there for sure, said Thomas -- which might sound like a little bravado, since the NFL rookie record was 101 catches, set by Anquan Boldin in 2003. But then again, Thomas did finish his rookie season with a 10-catch, 156-yard performance against the Atlanta Falcons.



Regardless, the point is clear. Thomas is not a guy who lacks confidence or a desire for greatness.



I had to pause, regroup and figure out how Im still gonna hit my numbers and still do what I do, because Im a guy that sets goals and attacks em, said Thomas.



When asked what his plans are for an encore, Thomas said: More. Find ways to get more -- 93, 100, 120 [receptions], Thomas said. Just get more yards, catches, missed tackles, touchdowns. In an unselfish way; I put my numbers to the side [compared to team goals]. But leaving my mark in this game is what Im trying to do.



Dont be afraid to place a bet on yourself. I always tell Coach, 'Sometimes you might mess up, slip up ... but if you dont bet back, you fold.' Thats how I treat this game, like gambling and betting on myself. Thats whats gonna help the team, what they brought me in to do.



Thomas, 24, is going to have to deal with much higher expectations and even more attention from opposing defenses after his breakout rookie season -- though some of that already started during the second half of last season.



