Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page XM/Sirius NFL Radio Tour - New Orleans

XM/Sirius NFL Radio Tour - New Orleans

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; For those of you that have access to XM/Sirius radio I wanted to share that Bruce Murray and Lance Moore will be visiting Saints camp in Metairie tomorrow, August 2nd, from 11:00 AM-2:00 PM Central Time. The channel is 88....

Like Tree3Likes
  • 3 Post By AsylumGuido

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 08-01-2017, 03:58 PM   #1
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 4,922
XM/Sirius NFL Radio Tour - New Orleans
For those of you that have access to XM/Sirius radio I wanted to share that Bruce Murray and Lance Moore will be visiting Saints camp in Metairie tomorrow, August 2nd, from 11:00 AM-2:00 PM Central Time. The channel is 88.
saintfan, SmashMouth and jeanpierre like this.
AsylumGuido is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Don't Let Up On The Falcons... | Drew Brees: There's not a guy I trust more than Brandon Coleman »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/83616-xm-sirius-nfl-radio-tour-new-orleans.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder This thread Refback 08-01-2017 04:15 PM 1
The Latest NFL News | SportSpyder This thread Refback 08-01-2017 04:13 PM 1
XM/Sirius NFL Radio Tour - New Orleans This thread Refback 08-01-2017 04:06 PM 2


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:49 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts