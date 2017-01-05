AsylumGuido 1000 Posts +

XM/Sirius NFL Radio Tour - New Orleans For those of you that have access to XM/Sirius radio I wanted to share that Bruce Murray and Lance Moore will be visiting Saints camp in Metairie tomorrow, August 2nd, from 11:00 AM-2:00 PM Central Time. The channel is 88. saintfan, SmashMouth and jeanpierre like this.