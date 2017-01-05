|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; For those of you that have access to XM/Sirius radio I wanted to share that Bruce Murray and Lance Moore will be visiting Saints camp in Metairie tomorrow, August 2nd, from 11:00 AM-2:00 PM Central Time. The channel is 88....
|
|
|08-01-2017, 03:58 PM
|#1
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 4,922
XM/Sirius NFL Radio Tour - New Orleans
For those of you that have access to XM/Sirius radio I wanted to share that Bruce Murray and Lance Moore will be visiting Saints camp in Metairie tomorrow, August 2nd, from 11:00 AM-2:00 PM Central Time. The channel is 88.
