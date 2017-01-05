Threaded by hagan714 LB Mentallity Join Date: Dec 2005 Posts: 15,015

Blog Entries: 62 Rating: (0 votes - average) Observations as New Orleans Saints catch their breath from first stretch of training camp



By Brian Allee-Walsh

Special to the Sun Herald

August 01, 2017 1:25 PM



NEW ORLEANS New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton hit the pause button Tuesday, giving his team a well-deserved break before heading into six consecutive days of on-field work.



So what do we know at this early stage? I’ll begin with dollars and sense.



According to Spotrac, the Saints rank last in the NFL in cap dollars committed to their defense, which has been ranked near or at the bottom of the league in four of the past five seasons.



The cap breakdown of the entire training camp roster reflects two dollars spent on offense ($90.8 million, including $19 million earmarked for quarterback Drew Brees) compared to every one dollar spent on defense ($62.3 million).



Only one position — defensive end — ranks in the upper half league wide, and that is skewed somewhat by Cameron Jordan’s $12 million cap figure this season. Lucrative contracts don’t guarantee success. Case in point: safety Jairus Byrd, who was a bust in every sense of the word and certainly didn’t justify his blockbuster six-year, $54 million deal before his departure in the offseason.



I contend, however, teams generally get what they pay for. Follow the money.



Other early observations:



▪ Brandon Coleman and Corey Fuller are waging a spirited battle for the fourth wide receiver spot on the depth chart, behind Michael Thomas, Willie Snead and Ted Ginn Jr.



Read more here: By Brian Allee-WalshSpecial to the Sun HeraldAugust 01, 2017 1:25 PMNew Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton hit the pause button Tuesday, giving his team a well-deserved break before heading into six consecutive days of on-field work.So what do we know at this early stage? I’ll begin with dollars and sense.According to Spotrac, the Saints rank last in the NFL in cap dollars committed to their defense, which has been ranked near or at the bottom of the league in four of the past five seasons.The cap breakdown of the entire training camp roster reflects two dollars spent on offense ($90.8 million, including $19 million earmarked for quarterback Drew Brees) compared to every one dollar spent on defense ($62.3 million).Only one position — defensive end — ranks in the upper half league wide, and that is skewed somewhat by Cameron Jordan’s $12 million cap figure this season. Lucrative contracts don’t guarantee success. Case in point: safety Jairus Byrd, who was a bust in every sense of the word and certainly didn’t justify his blockbuster six-year, $54 million deal before his departure in the offseason.I contend, however, teams generally get what they pay for. Follow the money.Other early observations:▪ Brandon Coleman and Corey Fuller are waging a spirited battle for the fourth wide receiver spot on the depth chart, behind Michael Thomas, Willie Snead and Ted Ginn Jr.Read more here: Observations as New Orleans Saints catch their breath from first stretch of training camp | The Sun Herald [/COLOR]