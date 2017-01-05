jeanpierre Site Donor 2015

Re: The Method of Morten: Andersen's innovations created the template for today's kickers Morten was simply the best place kicker in the history of football, any era, any team, all-time, all-day...



I was truly shocked to learn his accuracy numbers weren't in the high nineties, because I simply don't remember him missing FGA...



He was the offense for the New Orleans Saints...