The Method of Morten: Andersen's innovations created the template for today's kickers

Re: The Method of Morten: Andersen's innovations created the template for today's kickers
Morten was simply the best place kicker in the history of football, any era, any team, all-time, all-day...

I was truly shocked to learn his accuracy numbers weren't in the high nineties, because I simply don't remember him missing FGA...

He was the offense for the New Orleans Saints...
Re: The Method of Morten: Andersen's innovations created the template for today's kickers
ONLY Blemish on his record is that he wasn't a New Orleans Saints his entire careet, but Mora and Benson share the blame on that one...

But he shouldn't signed with the Falcons; I get he wanted to stiick to the team, but not to the fans...

