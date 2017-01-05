Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Aaron Glenn, Curtis Johnson taking lead in competitive rivalry between Saints defensive backs and receivers

BY JOEL A. ERICKSON | JERICKSON@THEADVOCATE.COM
AUG 4, 2017 - 2:19 PM



The best trash talk of training camp erupted Friday between a pair of assistant coaches, rather than the players.

With their players pitted against one another in one-on-ones, cornerbacks coach Aaron Glenn and wide receivers coach Curtis Johnson started going back and forth, raising the intensity of practice.

Unhappy with a few practice celebrations from receivers, Glenn wanted his charges to spike the ball after pass break-ups.

"We noticed on film that they were spiking the ball, and we didn't like that," cornerback Ken Crawley said. "We're just competing. We love them at the end of the day."

The cornerbacks fed off of Glenn's energy.

"They're spiking the ball in any little place, so we've got to eat, too," cornerback De'Vante Harris said. "There's room at the table for d.b's."

More here ...
