|08-05-2017, 09:50 PM
SaintsWillWin
Hall of Fame video confuses Morten Andersen with Norwegian soccer*player
In the official video shown when Andersen received his gold jacket and posted on social media by the NFL, a narrator says, The soccer player from Denmark first kicked an American football in high school. As those words are spoken, a soccer team picture is shown, with one player highlighted.
One problem: That player isnt Andersen. Another problem: Andersen never even played for the team pictured. A third problem: The team pictured comes from Norway, not Denmark.
Hall of Fame video confuses Morten Andersen with Norwegian soccer player – ProFootballTalk
