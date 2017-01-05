Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page Hall of Fame video confuses Morten Andersen with Norwegian soccer*player

Hall of Fame video confuses Morten Andersen with Norwegian soccer*player

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; In the official video shown when Andersen received his gold jacket and posted on social media by the NFL, a narrator says, The soccer player from Denmark first kicked an American football in high school. As those words are spoken, ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 08-05-2017, 09:50 PM   #1
SaintsWillWin
 
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Shreveport,Louisiana
Posts: 12,519
Hall of Fame video confuses Morten Andersen with Norwegian soccer*player
In the official video shown when Andersen received his gold jacket and posted on social media by the NFL, a narrator says, The soccer player from Denmark first kicked an American football in high school. As those words are spoken, a soccer team picture is shown, with one player highlighted.

One problem: That player isnt Andersen. Another problem: Andersen never even played for the team pictured. A third problem: The team pictured comes from Norway, not Denmark.

Hall of Fame video confuses Morten Andersen with Norwegian soccer player – ProFootballTalk
WhoDat!656 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« XM/Sirius NFL Radio Tour - New Orleans | Morten Andersen: "I will always be a Saint" »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/83672-hall-fame-video-confuses-morten-andersen-norwegian-soccer-player.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
Hall of Fame video confuses Morten Andersen with Norwegian soccer*player This thread Refback 08-05-2017 09:54 PM 1


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:00 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts