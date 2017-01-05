K Major Site Donor

Saints' P.J. Williams spending day off giving back to hometown community

New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams (26) goes through drills during NFL football practice in Metairie, La., Thursday, June 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)



By Herbie Teope

NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

NFL players typically embrace a day off during training camp, often using the period to rest or study playbooks.



New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams, however, plans to use the down time Tuesday to accomplish something special for his hometown in Ocala, Fla.



Williams will host an inaugural "Back2School" event at the Urban Stylez Beauty & Barber Shop to provide children school supplies and haircuts.



