Adrian Peterson to sit out Saints' preseason game vs. Browns on Thursday
The New Orleans Saints are eager to see how running back Adrian Peterson looks in game action, but the team and droves of curious fans reportedly won't find out Thursday.

Peterson will not play in the preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns.


read more on NOLA
Re: Adrian Peterson to sit out Saints' preseason game vs. Browns on Thursday
Keep them guessing. I'm down. Hope same goes for Brees
Re: Adrian Peterson to sit out Saints' preseason game vs. Browns on Thursday
Fine by me. Let's see what we have in Lasco, Edmunds and Victor.
