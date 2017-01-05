Beastmode 1000 Posts +

Join Date: Jul 2010 Posts: 4,793

49ers Release Center Released center Jeremy Zuttah. 49ers originally acquired Zuttah from the Ravens in a swap of sixth round draft picks.



They do a lot of zone blocking so guess he was not working out. Might be worth taking a look with his versatility down the line. For the Bucs he started 30 games at LG, 9 games at C, and 5 games at RG.



*****

Nevermind, he failed the physical. If not for that they would have kept him.