this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Released center Jeremy Zuttah. 49ers originally acquired Zuttah from the Ravens in a swap of sixth round draft picks. They do a lot of zone blocking so guess he was not working out. Might be worth taking a look with ...
|08-09-2017, 11:13 PM
|#1
49ers Release Center
Released center Jeremy Zuttah. 49ers originally acquired Zuttah from the Ravens in a swap of sixth round draft picks.
They do a lot of zone blocking so guess he was not working out. Might be worth taking a look with his versatility down the line. For the Bucs he started 30 games at LG, 9 games at C, and 5 games at RG.
*****
Nevermind, he failed the physical. If not for that they would have kept him.
