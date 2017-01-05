Threaded by AsylumGuido 5000 POSTS! + Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: Bossier City, LA Posts: 5,085

Rating: (0 votes - average) Myles Garrett won't have a crack at Drew Brees, and Saints eager to 'christen' the No. 1 overall pick, report says



By Mary Kay Cabot, cleveland.com



CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett is eager to put himself on the NFL map tonight against the Saints, but it won't be a Brees.



Saints 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback Drew Brees will sit out the first preseason game for both clubs tonight at FirstEnergy Stadium, according to an ESPN report. He'll join star running backs Adrian Peterson and Mark Ingram on the bench.



But the Saints will still try to keep Garrett from getting near their other three quarterbacks, likely starter Chase Daniel, Garrett Grayson and Ryan Nassib, the older brother of Browns defensive end Carl Nassib.



One Saints' player told ESPN's Diana Russini he's looking forward to "christening of the first pick in the 2017 draft.''



That could make for some sparks tonight, because Garrett served notice in his podium interview this week that "I'm looking forward to sending a message through this first game.''



