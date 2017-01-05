hagan714 LB Mentallity



CB solution in Chicago? Kyle Fuller CB Chicago



Bears decline Kyle Fuller's 5th-year option and could look to move him.



his issue in 2016 was "Bears DC Vic Fangio indicated CB Kyle Fuller (knee, I.R.) doesn't have the desire to return. this season."



Bad attitude or self protection?



"Fuller underwent a "scope" in mid-August, but has healed much slower than expected."



He might be had for a reasonable price. If not he should be a top CB in FA market in 2018.



He has looked pretty good in camp so far



Worth a call in my book



Get the family all together. Kyle and Corey