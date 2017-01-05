|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Kyle Fuller CB Chicago Bears decline Kyle Fuller's 5th-year option and could look to move him. his issue in 2016 was "Bears DC Vic Fangio indicated CB Kyle Fuller (knee, I.R.) doesn't have the desire to return. this season." Bad ...
|
|
|08-11-2017, 03:48 PM
|#1
|
LB Mentallity
|
CB solution in Chicago?
Kyle Fuller CB Chicago
Bears decline Kyle Fuller's 5th-year option and could look to move him.
his issue in 2016 was "Bears DC Vic Fangio indicated CB Kyle Fuller (knee, I.R.) doesn't have the desire to return. this season."
Bad attitude or self protection?
"Fuller underwent a "scope" in mid-August, but has healed much slower than expected."
He might be had for a reasonable price. If not he should be a top CB in FA market in 2018.
He has looked pretty good in camp so far
Worth a call in my book
Get the family all together. Kyle and Corey
|
|08-11-2017, 03:52 PM
|#2
|
|
Re: CB solution in Chicago?
He's a man corner who got drafted into a situation where they had him playing primarily cover 2 if I'm not mistaken. I think we should pick him up as well.
|08-11-2017, 04:10 PM
|#3
|
|
Re: CB solution in Chicago?
I'm sure we are looking into it. Giving up 25% of the field or more on one play consistently? Who does that? Oh, never mind. That would be us.
|08-11-2017, 04:30 PM
|#4
|
|
Re: CB solution in Chicago?
I think the team really believes in PJ Williams and Marshon Lattimore being our starting duo for the long-term. Whether you believe that's wise or not is debatable. That being said, it's not a bad idea if he could be had for a later pick.
|
|
|
|
