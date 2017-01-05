Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Kyle Fuller CB Chicago Bears decline Kyle Fuller's 5th-year option and could look to move him. his issue in 2016 was "Bears DC Vic Fangio indicated CB Kyle Fuller (knee, I.R.) doesn't have the desire to return. this season." Bad

#1
CB solution in Chicago?
Kyle Fuller CB Chicago

Bears decline Kyle Fuller's 5th-year option and could look to move him.

his issue in 2016 was "Bears DC Vic Fangio indicated CB Kyle Fuller (knee, I.R.) doesn't have the desire to return. this season."

Bad attitude or self protection?

"Fuller underwent a "scope" in mid-August, but has healed much slower than expected."

He might be had for a reasonable price. If not he should be a top CB in FA market in 2018.

He has looked pretty good in camp so far

Worth a call in my book

Get the family all together. Kyle and Corey
"We may have lost the game, but you'll be hurting tomorrow." Doug Atkins
#2
Re: CB solution in Chicago?
He's a man corner who got drafted into a situation where they had him playing primarily cover 2 if I'm not mistaken. I think we should pick him up as well.
hagan714 and Beastmode like this.
#3
Re: CB solution in Chicago?
I'm sure we are looking into it. Giving up 25% of the field or more on one play consistently? Who does that? Oh, never mind. That would be us.
#4
Re: CB solution in Chicago?
I think the team really believes in PJ Williams and Marshon Lattimore being our starting duo for the long-term. Whether you believe that's wise or not is debatable. That being said, it's not a bad idea if he could be had for a later pick.
shawnkytonk likes this.
