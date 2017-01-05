|
Backup Saints quarterback Ryan Nassib takes step forward in preseason opener, but he wanted more
|
|
|08-12-2017, 08:38 AM
|#1
|
Threaded by jeanpierre
|
|08-12-2017, 09:16 AM
|#2
|
|
Re: Backup Saints quarterback Ryan Nassib takes step forward in preseason opener, but he wanted more
We do too... methinks we will see him more in the next contest.
|08-12-2017, 09:29 AM
|#3
|
|
Re: Backup Saints quarterback Ryan Nassib takes step forward in preseason opener, but he wanted more
He played better than G Grayson. Was it a fluke, IDK, but his standing in the pocket, delivering a well thrown pass when he got nailed earned a lot of respect.
|08-12-2017, 09:42 AM
|#4
|
|
Re: Backup Saints quarterback Ryan Nassib takes step forward in preseason opener, but he wanted more
When you are going into your 3rd season as coach Payton's pet QB project and a guy off the street outplays you...
It's only 1 preseason game, but from my perspective, I can't remember seeing Grayson play like Nassib played today. Sure it was 3rd and 4th stringers, but the decisiveness is there, the accuracy is there, the pocket awareness is there, the zip is there...
We definitely need to see more Nassib the next 3 games.
On a side note, if I am Cleveland, I start giving Kizer 1st team rep like nao!
|
|
|
|
