Re: Backup Saints quarterback Ryan Nassib takes step forward in preseason opener, but he wanted more



It's only 1 preseason game, but from my perspective, I can't remember seeing Grayson play like Nassib played today. Sure it was 3rd and 4th stringers, but the decisiveness is there, the accuracy is there, the pocket awareness is there, the zip is there...



We definitely need to see more Nassib the next 3 games.



On a side note, if I am Cleveland, I start giving Kizer 1st team rep like nao!