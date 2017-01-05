Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Saints defensive tackle Mitchell Loewen pleased with pair of big plays against Cleveland

#1
#2
Re: Saints defensive tackle Mitchell Loewen pleased with pair of big plays against Cleveland
4 tackles and a sack in pre season game #1 ... keep grinding Mitchell.
#3
Re: Saints defensive tackle Mitchell Loewen pleased with pair of big plays against Cleveland
Agreed Loewen had an impressive showing.
