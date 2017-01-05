Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
I've Got MY Mojo Working
I ordered two new Saints hats for me(one to get signed at camp). One for my brother and one for a close friend who is going through a divorce. I also rearranged almost every Saints ornament in my house and turned my Saints flag around. I even went to my library and pulled out my autographed copy of Sean Payton's Home Team then put it on the coffee table.

What have you done to improve the Saints mojo?
Re: I've Got MY Mojo Working
Put my dog's Saints collar on him.

Worked great in 2009, since them, not so much.
