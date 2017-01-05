Rugby Saint II Bounty Money $$$

Join Date: Oct 2008 Location: 5800 Airline Dr. Metairie, LA. Posts: 15,213

I've Got MY Mojo Working



What have you done to improve the Saints mojo? I ordered two new Saints hats for me(one to get signed at camp). One for my brother and one for a close friend who is going through a divorce. I also rearranged almost every Saints ornament in my house and turned my Saints flag around. I even went to my library and pulled out my autographed copy of Sean Payton's Home Team then put it on the coffee table.What have you done to improve the Saints mojo? WillMacKenzie likes this.