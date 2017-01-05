|
|View Poll Results: Which rookie has shown the most value vs selection in draft in training camp?
|CB Marshon Lattimore, OSU
|0
|0%
|LT Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin
|1
|33.33%
|FS Marcus Williams, Utah
|0
|0%
|RB Alvin Kamara, Tennessee
|1
|33.33%
|LB Alex Anzalone, Florida
|1
|33.33%
|DE Trey Hendrickson, Florida Atlantic
|0
|0%
|Al Quadin Muhammad, Miami (Fl)
|0
|0%
|Voters: 3. You may not vote on this poll
|
|
08-15-2017, 08:52 AM
|#2
|
Resident Swede
Join Date: Sep 2005
Location: Märsta, Sweden
Posts: 6,681
|
Re: ESPN.com: Alvin Kamara off to fastest start among Saints rookies
I'd say Al-Quadin Muhammad just because of where he was drafted. Don't expect much from a 6th rounder.
08-15-2017, 08:54 AM
|#3
|
10000 POST CLUB
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Baltimore, MD
Posts: 10,174
|
Re: ESPN.com: Alvin Kamara off to fastest start among Saints rookies
Kamara is this years Michael Thomas. The only thing that may prevent him from shining to that level would be the crowded/talented backfield he is in
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
