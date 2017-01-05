Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
View Poll Results: Which rookie has shown the most value vs selection in draft in training camp?
CB Marshon Lattimore, OSU 0 0%
LT Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin 1 33.33%
FS Marcus Williams, Utah 0 0%
RB Alvin Kamara, Tennessee 1 33.33%
LB Alex Anzalone, Florida 1 33.33%
DE Trey Hendrickson, Florida Atlantic 0 0%
Al Quadin Muhammad, Miami (Fl) 0 0%
Voters: 3. You may not vote on this poll

ESPN.com: Alvin Kamara off to fastest start among Saints rookies

ESPN.com: Alvin Kamara off to fastest start among Saints rookies
Re: ESPN.com: Alvin Kamara off to fastest start among Saints rookies
I'd say Al-Quadin Muhammad just because of where he was drafted. Don't expect much from a 6th rounder.
Re: ESPN.com: Alvin Kamara off to fastest start among Saints rookies
Kamara is this years Michael Thomas. The only thing that may prevent him from shining to that level would be the crowded/talented backfield he is in
