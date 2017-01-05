|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Saints Fan Leaves Very Specific Tip In Order To Cleverly Troll Falcons | NFL | NESN.com Freaking love this....
|
|
|08-17-2017, 09:06 AM
|#1
|
|
saint fan leaves very specific tip in order to falcons
Saints Fan Leaves Very Specific Tip In Order To Cleverly Troll Falcons | NFL | NESN.com
Freaking love this.
|08-17-2017, 09:26 AM
|#2
|
|
Re: saint fan leaves very specific tip in order to falcons
Nice. And it was even more than the customary 15% on the tip.
|08-17-2017, 09:37 AM
|#3
|
|
Re: saint fan leaves very specific tip in order to falcons
This is awesome. Those numbers will live in Falcons lore, and Saints for that matter! I saw where Dirty Coast either ran, or discussed running bus shelter ads that said "28-3" all throughout Atlanta!
|08-17-2017, 09:37 AM
|#4
|
|
Re: saint fan leaves very specific tip in order to falcons
Very funny, but Saints fans really need to knock it off. I believe that bad karma will get us back... hahahaha
|08-17-2017, 09:50 AM
|#5
|
|
Re: saint fan leaves very specific tip in order to falcons
We've had bad karma for so long this ain't makin' it any worse!
|
|
|
|
