saint fan leaves very specific tip in order to falcons

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Saints Fan Leaves Very Specific Tip In Order To Cleverly Troll Falcons | NFL | NESN.com Freaking love this....

saint fan leaves very specific tip in order to falcons
Saints Fan Leaves Very Specific Tip In Order To Cleverly Troll Falcons | NFL | NESN.com

Freaking love this.
Re: saint fan leaves very specific tip in order to falcons
Nice. And it was even more than the customary 15% on the tip.
Re: saint fan leaves very specific tip in order to falcons
This is awesome. Those numbers will live in Falcons lore, and Saints for that matter! I saw where Dirty Coast either ran, or discussed running bus shelter ads that said "28-3" all throughout Atlanta!
Re: saint fan leaves very specific tip in order to falcons
Very funny, but Saints fans really need to knock it off. I believe that bad karma will get us back... hahahaha
Re: saint fan leaves very specific tip in order to falcons
We've had bad karma for so long this ain't makin' it any worse!
