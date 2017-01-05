Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page NOLA.com 7 Saints players to watch vs. Chargers in second preseason game

7 Saints players to watch vs. Chargers in second preseason game

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Marshon Lattimore The No. 11 overall pick in this years NFL Draft returned to full action for the first time in quite a while during the New Orleans Saints joint practice sessions with the Chargers. Sean Payton said he anticipates ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 08-20-2017, 08:00 AM   #1
Threaded by SmashMouth
I donated, did you?
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 22,757

Blog Entries: 29
Show Printable Version Email this Page
Rating: (0 votes - average)
Marshon Lattimore
The No. 11 overall pick in this years NFL Draft returned to full action for the first time in quite a while during the New Orleans Saints joint practice sessions with the Chargers.



Sean Payton said he anticipates Lattimore receiving his first dose of game action in Sundays preseason game at StubHub Center in Carson, Calif. The Saints absolutely need this piece of positivity within the cornerback group given Delvins Breauxs likely absence to start the season.
Lattimore saw team snaps on Thursday and Friday with the first and second defensive units. The first-round cornerback received more of a trial by fire Friday when Lattimore took some first-team snaps. Philip Rivers completed a couple of throws on Lattimore, but the defensive back forced some incompletions as well.
Lattimore absolutely needs to be ready to start in Week 1 at Minnesota. This will be the first step to making that reality.

Ryan Ramczyk
The Saints second first-round pick from this years crop sat out the preseason opener at Cleveland. Like Lattimore, Ramczyk will make his NFL debut Sunday afternoon in So Cal.
We know Ramczyk will start Week 1 at left tackle with Terron Armstead possibly out the entire season with a shoulder injury. Ramczyk hasnt missed nearly as much time as Lattimore, so weve been able to watch some solid work from the tackle already in camp.
Ramczyk had some positive and negative moments during the joint practices with the Chargers. At times, Ramczyk held his own against Chargers pass rusher Melvin Ingram in the run game and individual pass rush drills. At other times, Ingram got the best of Ramczyk.
This was to be expected.
Ramczyk will line up opposite Ingram or Bosa for a few snaps Sunday  a great test for the rookie tackle.

read more on NOLA

Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: -97320e5822cd9d01.jpg Views: 0 Size: 57.3 KB ID: 12059  

Views: 0
Reply With Quote
Reply

« Vonn Bell 'pushing himself' to become playmaker, spark 'splash plays' in Saints secondary | Drew Brees: It's nice for us to get out of the humidity in New Orleans »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:25 AM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts