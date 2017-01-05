7 Saints players to watch vs. Chargers in second preseason game

Threaded by SmashMouth I donated, did you? Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: The Woodlands Posts: 22,757

Blog Entries: 29 Rating: (0 votes - average)

The No. 11 overall pick in this years NFL Draft returned to full action for the first time in quite a while during the New Orleans Saints joint practice sessions with the Chargers.







Sean Payton said he anticipates Lattimore receiving his first dose of game action in Sundays preseason game at StubHub Center in Carson, Calif. The Saints absolutely need this piece of positivity within the cornerback group given Delvins Breauxs likely absence to start the season.

Lattimore saw team snaps on Thursday and Friday with the first and second defensive units. The first-round cornerback received more of a trial by fire Friday when Lattimore took some first-team snaps. Philip Rivers completed a couple of throws on Lattimore, but the defensive back forced some incompletions as well.

Lattimore absolutely needs to be ready to start in Week 1 at Minnesota. This will be the first step to making that reality.



Ryan Ramczyk

The Saints second first-round pick from this years crop sat out the preseason opener at Cleveland. Like Lattimore, Ramczyk will make his NFL debut Sunday afternoon in So Cal.

We know Ramczyk will start Week 1 at left tackle with Terron Armstead possibly out the entire season with a shoulder injury. Ramczyk hasnt missed nearly as much time as Lattimore, so weve been able to watch some solid work from the tackle already in camp.

Ramczyk had some positive and negative moments during the joint practices with the Chargers. At times, Ramczyk held his own against Chargers pass rusher Melvin Ingram in the run game and individual pass rush drills. At other times, Ingram got the best of Ramczyk.

This was to be expected.

Ramczyk will line up opposite Ingram or Bosa for a few snaps Sunday  a great test for the rookie tackle.



read more on NOLA Marshon LattimoreThe No. 11 overall pick in this years NFL Draft returned to full action for the first time in quite a while during the New Orleans Saints joint practice sessions with the Chargers.Sean Payton said he anticipates Lattimore receiving his first dose of game action in Sundays preseason game at StubHub Center in Carson, Calif. The Saints absolutely need this piece of positivity within the cornerback group given Delvins Breauxs likely absence to start the season.Lattimore saw team snaps on Thursday and Friday with the first and second defensive units. The first-round cornerback received more of a trial by fire Friday when Lattimore took some first-team snaps. Philip Rivers completed a couple of throws on Lattimore, but the defensive back forced some incompletions as well.Lattimore absolutely needs to be ready to start in Week 1 at Minnesota. This will be the first step to making that reality.Ryan RamczykThe Saints second first-round pick from this years crop sat out the preseason opener at Cleveland. Like Lattimore, Ramczyk will make his NFL debut Sunday afternoon in So Cal.We know Ramczyk will start Week 1 at left tackle with Terron Armstead possibly out the entire season with a shoulder injury. Ramczyk hasnt missed nearly as much time as Lattimore, so weve been able to watch some solid work from the tackle already in camp.Ramczyk had some positive and negative moments during the joint practices with the Chargers. At times, Ramczyk held his own against Chargers pass rusher Melvin Ingram in the run game and individual pass rush drills. At other times, Ingram got the best of Ramczyk.This was to be expected.Ramczyk will line up opposite Ingram or Bosa for a few snaps Sunday  a great test for the rookie tackle.

Attached Thumbnails

