7 Saints players to watch vs. Chargers in second preseason game

|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Marshon Lattimore The No. 11 overall pick in this years NFL Draft returned to full action for the first time in quite a while during the New Orleans Saints joint practice sessions with the Chargers. Sean Payton said he anticipates ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|08-20-2017, 08:00 AM
|#1
|
Threaded by SmashMouth
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 22,757
Blog Entries: 29
Rating: (0 votes - average)
Marshon Lattimore
The No. 11 overall pick in this years NFL Draft returned to full action for the first time in quite a while during the New Orleans Saints joint practice sessions with the Chargers.
Sean Payton said he anticipates Lattimore receiving his first dose of game action in Sundays preseason game at StubHub Center in Carson, Calif. The Saints absolutely need this piece of positivity within the cornerback group given Delvins Breauxs likely absence to start the season.
Lattimore saw team snaps on Thursday and Friday with the first and second defensive units. The first-round cornerback received more of a trial by fire Friday when Lattimore took some first-team snaps. Philip Rivers completed a couple of throws on Lattimore, but the defensive back forced some incompletions as well.
Lattimore absolutely needs to be ready to start in Week 1 at Minnesota. This will be the first step to making that reality.
Ryan Ramczyk
The Saints second first-round pick from this years crop sat out the preseason opener at Cleveland. Like Lattimore, Ramczyk will make his NFL debut Sunday afternoon in So Cal.
We know Ramczyk will start Week 1 at left tackle with Terron Armstead possibly out the entire season with a shoulder injury. Ramczyk hasnt missed nearly as much time as Lattimore, so weve been able to watch some solid work from the tackle already in camp.
Ramczyk had some positive and negative moments during the joint practices with the Chargers. At times, Ramczyk held his own against Chargers pass rusher Melvin Ingram in the run game and individual pass rush drills. At other times, Ingram got the best of Ramczyk.
This was to be expected.
Ramczyk will line up opposite Ingram or Bosa for a few snaps Sunday a great test for the rookie tackle.
read more on NOLA
|
Views: 0
|Latest Blogs
|
Boycot the NFL yet again in 2018? My Response to Hagan's Question Last Blog: 08-20-2017 By: jeanpierre
2017 New Orleans Saints: Roster Outlook, Crunching The Numbers Defensive Line Last Blog: 08-20-2017 By: jeanpierre
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|