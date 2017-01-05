|
How to watch, listen to NFL preseason tilt in Los Angeles After days of joint practices, the New Orleans Saints face off against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of their preseason slate. Starters were expected to get more playing time in Week 2, but it remained unclear exactly how much if at all star players like Drew Brees, Adrian Peterson, Mark Ingram and Cameron Jordan would see the field.
|08-20-2017, 08:35 AM
How to watch, listen to NFL preseason tilt in Los Angeles
After days of joint practices, the New Orleans Saints face off against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of their preseason slate.
Starters were expected to get more playing time in Week 2, but it remained unclear exactly how much if at all star players like Drew Brees, Adrian Peterson, Mark Ingram and Cameron Jordan would see the field.
Scroll below for all the broadcast info you'll need to watch, stream or listen to the game, as well as pregame storylines and live updates from the Stubhub Center.
THE GAME
Who: New Orleans Saints at San Diego Chargers
When: 7 p.m.
Where: StubHub Center, Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park
HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN
WVUE-TV (Fox 8) in New Orleans
WAFB-TV (Channel 9) in Baton Rouge
NFL Network
RADIO
WWL 870 AM/105.3 FM (New Orleans)
WDGL 98.1 FM (Baton Rouge)
KMDL 97.3 FM (Lafayette)
|
Re: Saints vs. Chargers -- Game Day Thread
W H O D A T !
Re: Saints vs. Chargers -- Game Day Thread
A good test of two, evenly matched teams that had a rash of untimely injuries last season...
Really was impressed with what the Chargers did in their draft - but they've gotten some tough luck again by losing one of their two heralded rookie guards, Lampmann, already...
We've got rookies matching up against some of the leagues best on their roster...
