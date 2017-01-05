5 Saints who helped, 5 who hurt their cause vs. Chargers

Threaded by SmashMouth I donated, did you? Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: The Woodlands Posts: 22,778

Alvin Kamara

One snap was all it took for the New Orleans Saints first third-round pick from the 2017 draft to reach the end zone. At this point, Kamara probably doesnt need to touch the football anymore in a preseason game to help his cause.

Kamara took the teams first offensive snap and jetted for a 50-yard touchdown. He showed patience to the hole created by Ryan Ramczyk, Andrus Peat and Josh Hill on the left side.

The versatile tailback also caught one pass for 22 yards on another play to highlight his speed and versatility. He ended up with five carries for 61 rushing yards and had an 11-yard punt return.

Kamara deserves all the preseason hype he has received.



A.J. Klein

Theres a reason the Saints plan to use Klein as an every-down linebacker.

Klein zeroed in on Melvin Gordon through a hole up the gut and hammered the Chargers' tailback for a 2-yard loss. Later, Klein drove a blocker deep into the backfield to flush Kellen Clemens from the pocket. Alex Okafor took full advantage with a blindside shot on Clemens for a brutal sack.

Klein picked up a half sack when he teamed with Sheldon Rankins to take down Clemens. Klein even downed a great Thomas Morstead punt at the Chargers' 5.







Chris Banjo

The reserve safety wont make the Saints solely because of his play on defense. Banjo knows he has to make his mark on special teams.

Banjo stood out twice on the coverage teams. He stopped the Chargers' Brandon Oliver at the Los Angeles 15 on a kick return and halted punt returner Isaiah Burse for a 5-yard loss. Banjo followed that up by swarming Burse on another return in the second quarter for an 11-yard loss.

A monster game for Banjo to say the least.



