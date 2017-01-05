spkb25 10000 POST CLUB

Re: Saints vs McGregor vs Mayweather Originally Posted by B_Dub_Saint Happy solar eclipse day everyone.



Ok so my question is about next Sat night. Looks like the fight and game will be at the same time. I imagine the main event will come on much later probably around 10pm central time. For those who are buying the fight, any suggestions on how to watch the game and fight on the same night?



I am interested in the Canelo vs Triple G fight. Triple G is naturally bigger though so he definitely has that advantage.



I am also looking forward to the Rigo vs Lomo fight that is apparently set for Dec. 9th. Both are really good fighters and Lomo is my favorite to watch right now.



So no advice, yes you tape the game on your dvr and this way you can pause it while watching the fight. Also, have two TV's next to each other so you can look at both at the right moments.



