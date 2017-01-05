|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Happy solar eclipse day everyone. Ok so my question is about next Sat night. Looks like the fight and game will be at the same time. I imagine the main event will come on much later probably around 10pm central ...
|08-21-2017, 04:09 PM
|#1
|
|
Saints vs McGregor vs Mayweather
Happy solar eclipse day everyone.
Ok so my question is about next Sat night. Looks like the fight and game will be at the same time. I imagine the main event will come on much later probably around 10pm central time. For those who are buying the fight, any suggestions on how to watch the game and fight on the same night?
|08-21-2017, 04:22 PM
|#2
|
|
Re: Saints vs McGregor vs Mayweather
Originally Posted by B_Dub_SaintMe personally have no interest in the fight. I think Mcgreg has a very very very small opportunity of winning. Will more than likely get schooled. Don't know if anyone here has boxed before, but it is hard. You realize quick how damn good the professionals are.
I am interested in the Canelo vs Triple G fight. Triple G is naturally bigger though so he definitely has that advantage.
I am also looking forward to the Rigo vs Lomo fight that is apparently set for Dec. 9th. Both are really good fighters and Lomo is my favorite to watch right now.
So no advice, yes you tape the game on your dvr and this way you can pause it while watching the fight. Also, have two TV's next to each other so you can look at both at the right moments.
LOL, that doesn't seem like much help man lol
|
|08-21-2017, 04:26 PM
|#3
|
|
Re: Saints vs McGregor vs Mayweather
Why would you want to watch that joke of a fight?
|08-21-2017, 04:31 PM
|#4
|
|
Re: Saints vs McGregor vs Mayweather
|08-21-2017, 04:34 PM
|#5
|
|
Re: Saints vs McGregor vs Mayweather
|08-21-2017, 04:36 PM
|#6
|
|
Re: Saints vs McGregor vs Mayweather
Find an internet feed for the game.
|08-21-2017, 05:15 PM
|#7
|
|
Re: Saints vs McGregor vs Mayweather
|08-21-2017, 05:17 PM
|#8
|
|
Re: Saints vs McGregor vs Mayweather
|08-21-2017, 05:19 PM
|#9
|
|
Re: Saints vs McGregor vs Mayweather
