Saints vs McGregor vs Mayweather

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Happy solar eclipse day everyone. Ok so my question is about next Sat night. Looks like the fight and game will be at the same time. I imagine the main event will come on much later probably around 10pm central ...

Old 08-21-2017, 04:09 PM   #1
Saints vs McGregor vs Mayweather
Happy solar eclipse day everyone.

Ok so my question is about next Sat night. Looks like the fight and game will be at the same time. I imagine the main event will come on much later probably around 10pm central time. For those who are buying the fight, any suggestions on how to watch the game and fight on the same night?
Old 08-21-2017, 04:22 PM   #2
Re: Saints vs McGregor vs Mayweather
Me personally have no interest in the fight. I think Mcgreg has a very very very small opportunity of winning. Will more than likely get schooled. Don't know if anyone here has boxed before, but it is hard. You realize quick how damn good the professionals are.

I am interested in the Canelo vs Triple G fight. Triple G is naturally bigger though so he definitely has that advantage.

I am also looking forward to the Rigo vs Lomo fight that is apparently set for Dec. 9th. Both are really good fighters and Lomo is my favorite to watch right now.

So no advice, yes you tape the game on your dvr and this way you can pause it while watching the fight. Also, have two TV's next to each other so you can look at both at the right moments.

LOL, that doesn't seem like much help man lol
If it doesn't matter who wins or loses, then why do they keep score?
Lombardi
Old 08-21-2017, 04:26 PM   #3
Re: Saints vs McGregor vs Mayweather
Why would you want to watch that joke of a fight?
Old 08-21-2017, 04:31 PM   #4
Re: Saints vs McGregor vs Mayweather
Because I am stupid enough to throw $100 away to watch this spectacle. I'm intrigued by the fight for some stupid reason.
Old 08-21-2017, 04:34 PM   #5
Re: Saints vs McGregor vs Mayweather
I hear ya... it is intriguing. I just don't see any way that McGregor can possibly win.
Old 08-21-2017, 04:36 PM   #6
Re: Saints vs McGregor vs Mayweather
Find an internet feed for the game.
Old 08-21-2017, 05:15 PM   #7
Re: Saints vs McGregor vs Mayweather
I am interested in the Canelo vs Triple G fight. Triple G is naturally bigger though so he definitely has that advantage.
This should be a really good fight. My money is on Canelo.
Old 08-21-2017, 05:17 PM   #8
Re: Saints vs McGregor vs Mayweather
I like Canelo a lot, really good boxer. Yes it is going to be a great fight.

Canelo is a throwback, he fights everyone
Old 08-21-2017, 05:19 PM   #9
Re: Saints vs McGregor vs Mayweather
I hope he does a spinning back kick to the head like midway through the fight lmmfao
