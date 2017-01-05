Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Saints safety Chris Banjo 'will throw his face in the fire' on defense and special team

08-22-2017, 01:29 PM   #1
08-22-2017, 01:46 PM   #2
Re: Saints safety Chris Banjo 'will throw his face in the fire' on defense and special team
Banjo was solid vs the Chargers on special teams. Solid.
08-22-2017, 02:17 PM   #3
Re: Saints safety Chris Banjo 'will throw his face in the fire' on defense and special team
Like him. We have solid depth at safety.
08-22-2017, 02:26 PM   #4
Re: Saints safety Chris Banjo 'will throw his face in the fire' on defense and special team
Banjo' is a gamer. Not much not to like.
