this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum
|08-22-2017, 01:29 PM
|#1
jeanpierre
|08-22-2017, 02:17 PM
|#3
Re: Saints safety Chris Banjo 'will throw his face in the fire' on defense and special team
Like him. We have solid depth at safety.
|08-22-2017, 02:26 PM
|#4
Re: Saints safety Chris Banjo 'will throw his face in the fire' on defense and special team
Banjo' is a gamer. Not much not to like.
