|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Twitter...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|08-22-2017, 04:16 PM
|#1
|
Threaded by jeanpierre
Site Donor 2015
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 15,262
Blog Entries: 27
Rating: (0 votes - average)
|
Views: 65
|Latest Blogs
|
Boycot the NFL yet again in 2018? My Response to Hagan's Question Last Blog: 08-20-2017 By: jeanpierre
2017 New Orleans Saints: Roster Outlook, Crunching The Numbers Defensive Line Last Blog: 08-20-2017 By: jeanpierre
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
|08-22-2017, 04:21 PM
|#2
|
Site Donor 2015
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 15,262
Blog Entries: 27
|
Re: Ochsner: Doctors didn't 'misdiagnose' Saints defensive back Delvin Breaux's injury
As discussed earlier in the offseason, Saints must re-evaluate relationship with OHP and put in a better protocol for evaluating contracted players' and free agents' health, availability...
We've discussed this going back to Byrd, then Claiborne, Lewis and then when the Saints signed Fairley who just a few days later was told he couldn't play again because of a heart ailment...
And we're no longer fringe conspiracists when legit local media like Eric Asher began asking his panelists their thoughts on this very issue the past two offseasons...
Now OHP has decided to defend its honor with a shady PR statement...
|
Your best?!? Losers always whine about their best. Winners go home (with) the prom queen. - Sean Connery in The Rock
Last edited by jeanpierre; 08-22-2017 at 05:13 PM..
|08-22-2017, 04:52 PM
|#3
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Aug 2007
Posts: 1,915
|
Re: Ochsner: Doctors didn't 'misdiagnose' Saints defensive back Delvin Breaux's injury
I got my degree at Google U plus I stayed at a Holiday Inn Express!!
|08-22-2017, 05:20 PM
|#4
|
5000 POSTS! +
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 5,221
|
Re: Ochsner: Doctors didn't 'misdiagnose' Saints defensive back Delvin Breaux's injury
I would have liked to have been a fly on the wall when the doctor first shared the results of the X-Ray. Did he say it was definitely a contusion? Did he say with the amount of enema present we can't tell for sure, but it may just be a contusion? Did he say it could either just be a contusion or possibly a stress fracture, but with the present enema we cannot tell for sure?
It is possible that in trying to protect their employer's marketing deal with the Saints that they became a bit pliable by the Saints front office. Perhaps telling them what they wanted to hear instead of taking a hard line and telling it like it was. If so, that's more than enough reason for dismissal.
I'm starting to agree with you, JP, that there is something "not right" about the Oschner/Saints partnership. By going to a third party orthopedist there shouldn't be any conflict of interest.
|
I'm having that feeling again.
First Annual Black & Gold Pretend General Manager Championship
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/83946-ochsner-doctors-didnt-misdiagnose-saints-defensive-back-delvin-breauxs-injury.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|08-22-2017 05:23 PM
|1
|Ochsner: Doctors didn't 'misdiagnose' Saints defensive back Delvin Breaux's injury
|This thread
|Refback
|08-22-2017 04:45 PM
|1