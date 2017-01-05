AsylumGuido 5000 POSTS! +

Re: Ochsner: Doctors didn't 'misdiagnose' Saints defensive back Delvin Breaux's injury I would have liked to have been a fly on the wall when the doctor first shared the results of the X-Ray. Did he say it was definitely a contusion? Did he say with the amount of enema present we can't tell for sure, but it may just be a contusion? Did he say it could either just be a contusion or possibly a stress fracture, but with the present enema we cannot tell for sure?



It is possible that in trying to protect their employer's marketing deal with the Saints that they became a bit pliable by the Saints front office. Perhaps telling them what they wanted to hear instead of taking a hard line and telling it like it was. If so, that's more than enough reason for dismissal.



I'm starting to agree with you, JP, that there is something "not right" about the Oschner/Saints partnership. By going to a third party orthopedist there shouldn't be any conflict of interest.