Ochsner: Doctors didn't 'misdiagnose' Saints defensive back Delvin Breaux's injury

Re: Ochsner: Doctors didn't 'misdiagnose' Saints defensive back Delvin Breaux's injury
As discussed earlier in the offseason, Saints must re-evaluate relationship with OHP and put in a better protocol for evaluating contracted players' and free agents' health, availability...

We've discussed this going back to Byrd, then Claiborne, Lewis and then when the Saints signed Fairley who just a few days later was told he couldn't play again because of a heart ailment...

And we're no longer fringe conspiracists when legit local media like Eric Asher began asking his panelists their thoughts on this very issue the past two offseasons...

Now OHP has decided to defend its honor with a shady PR statement...
Your best?!? Losers always whine about their best. Winners go home (with) the prom queen. - Sean Connery in The Rock
Re: Ochsner: Doctors didn't 'misdiagnose' Saints defensive back Delvin Breaux's injury
Re: Ochsner: Doctors didn't 'misdiagnose' Saints defensive back Delvin Breaux's injury
I would have liked to have been a fly on the wall when the doctor first shared the results of the X-Ray. Did he say it was definitely a contusion? Did he say with the amount of enema present we can't tell for sure, but it may just be a contusion? Did he say it could either just be a contusion or possibly a stress fracture, but with the present enema we cannot tell for sure?

It is possible that in trying to protect their employer's marketing deal with the Saints that they became a bit pliable by the Saints front office. Perhaps telling them what they wanted to hear instead of taking a hard line and telling it like it was. If so, that's more than enough reason for dismissal.

I'm starting to agree with you, JP, that there is something "not right" about the Oschner/Saints partnership. By going to a third party orthopedist there shouldn't be any conflict of interest.
