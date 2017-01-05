John Kuhn adjusts blocking technique to fit skill sets of Saints' talented running backs

Threaded by SmashMouth I donated, did you? Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: The Woodlands Posts: 22,820

Throughout that span, which includes the 2006 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, nine seasons with the Green Bay Packers (2007-15) and now entering his second season with the New Orleans Saints, Kuhn admits he hasn't done much to adjust his blocking technique.



That is, until now.



"Normally I'd say no," Kuhn said, "but this is the first time in my career that you have to say yes."



What has prompted Kuhn to alter how he attacks would-be defensive tacklers surrounds the different skill sets of Saints running backs Adrian Peterson, Mark Ingram and rookie Alvin Kamara.



Peterson, who has seven 1,000-yard seasons on his 11-year career, and Ingram, who recorded his first career 1,000-yard campaign in 2016, have yet to see preseason action.







But Kuhn has been in the backfield with the duo enough through 19 days of training camp practices to grasp tendencies.



"Adrian wants to hit the hole so hard," Kuhn explained. "I have to be in a real hurry to get to my guy and make sure I get to him on the other side of the line, and I don't necessarily have to hold him forever.



"I can just kind of ricochet him and Adrian is going to make the runs. He wants to get downhill as fast as he can."



