Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page NOLA.com Saints linebacker A.J. Klein gaining comfort in dual defensive role

Saints linebacker A.J. Klein gaining comfort in dual defensive role

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Linebacker A.J. Klein's role with the New Orleans Saints is nothing new to him, but it might catch some spectators by surprise to start the season. Traditionally, middle linebackers in the NFL are on the field for every defensive snap. ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 08-24-2017, 08:07 AM   #1
Threaded by SmashMouth
I donated, did you?
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 22,820

Blog Entries: 29
Show Printable Version Email this Page
Rating: (0 votes - average)
Linebacker A.J. Klein's role with the New Orleans Saints is nothing new to him, but it might catch some spectators by surprise to start the season.

Traditionally, middle linebackers in the NFL are on the field for every defensive snap. They relay the calls from the sideline and are the go-to option on which coaches lean to diagnose offensive plays before and after the snap.

Manti Te'o right now looks like the favorite to be the Saints' starting middle linebacker this season, but he probably won't be on the field every play or be calling defensive plays. Instead, the plan the team has practiced throughout training camp is to have Klein play on the strong side and then shift to the middle when Te'o subs out for a defensive back.



The dual role forced Klein to quickly learn all aspects of the Saints defense, and he thinks it will help him make a smooth transition in his first year with the team.

"It helps you play faster, so it's definitely helped me," he said.

Klein also played all three positions at various times for the Carolina Panthers, so his job with the Saints isn't new, just expanded after he was primarily a backup the past four years.

read more on NOLA

Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: DAsU8eQWAAAA527.jpg Views: 0 Size: 80.4 KB ID: 12069  

Views: 0
Reply With Quote
Reply

« John Kuhn adjusts blocking technique to fit skill sets of Saints' talented running backs | New Orleans Saints signing former Vikings fullback Zach Line »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:32 AM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts