Saints linebacker A.J. Klein gaining comfort in dual defensive role

Traditionally, middle linebackers in the NFL are on the field for every defensive snap. They relay the calls from the sideline and are the go-to option on which coaches lean to diagnose offensive plays before and after the snap.



Manti Te'o right now looks like the favorite to be the Saints' starting middle linebacker this season, but he probably won't be on the field every play or be calling defensive plays. Instead, the plan the team has practiced throughout training camp is to have Klein play on the strong side and then shift to the middle when Te'o subs out for a defensive back.







The dual role forced Klein to quickly learn all aspects of the Saints defense, and he thinks it will help him make a smooth transition in his first year with the team.



"It helps you play faster, so it's definitely helped me," he said.



Klein also played all three positions at various times for the Carolina Panthers, so his job with the Saints isn't new, just expanded after he was primarily a backup the past four years.



