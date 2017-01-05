|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; New Orleans Saints running back Adrian Peterson will soon see a familiar face in the locker room. Fullback Zach Line, who spent the past four seasons with Peterson on the Minnesota Vikings, agreed to a deal with the Saints on ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|08-24-2017, 08:13 AM
|#1
|
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 22,820
Blog Entries: 29
|
New Orleans Saints signing former Vikings fullback Zach Line
New Orleans Saints running back Adrian Peterson will soon see a familiar face in the locker room.
Fullback Zach Line, who spent the past four seasons with Peterson on the Minnesota Vikings, agreed to a deal with the Saints on Wednesday, according to his agent Mike McCartney.
Line worked out for the Saints after practice Wednesday and clearly impressed. Although he's a fullback now, Line was an exceptional college tailback as he ran for at least 1,200 yards each year from 2010-12 at Southern Methodist.
The 27-year-old Line remained unsigned this offseason as he recovered from a hip injury, but he'll now look to make an impact for the Saints on offense and special teams.
link back
|
Said Pope Benedict: "WOW ... that ring is bigger than mine!!!"
|Latest Blogs
|
Boycot the NFL yet again in 2018? My Response to Hagan's Question Last Blog: 08-20-2017 By: jeanpierre
2017 New Orleans Saints: Roster Outlook, Crunching The Numbers Defensive Line Last Blog: 08-20-2017 By: jeanpierre
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|