New Orleans Saints signing former Vikings fullback Zach Line



Fullback Zach Line, who spent the past four seasons with Peterson on the Minnesota Vikings, agreed to a deal with the Saints on Wednesday, according to his agent Mike McCartney.



Line worked out for the Saints after practice Wednesday and clearly impressed. Although he's a fullback now, Line was an exceptional college tailback as he ran for at least 1,200 yards each year from 2010-12 at Southern Methodist.



The 27-year-old Line remained unsigned this offseason as he recovered from a hip injury, but he'll now look to make an impact for the Saints on offense and special teams.



