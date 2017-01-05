|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Looks like a bad one coming your way. Stay safe guys and gals...
|
|
|08-24-2017, 04:45 PM
|
|
Hou-Dats, stay safe!!!
Looks like a bad one coming your way. Stay safe guys and gals
|
|08-24-2017, 04:47 PM
|
|
Re: Hou-Dats, stay safe!!!
Those in SW LA also....be careful out there.
|08-24-2017, 05:06 PM
|
|
Re: Hou-Dats, stay safe!!!
Be careful over there.
|
|
|
|
