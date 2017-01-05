foreverfan BS Since 2003!!

Join Date: Mar 2006 Location: Metairie, LA Posts: 11,207 Blog Entries: 5

Re: Texans QB Tom Savage says it's good to be able to watch how Drew Brees operates























































Ok... I had to post our secret so now you know... it's water filled balloons.



































Plus we have a hidden secret this year. Don't ask SP what that is because it's a secret.Ok... I had to post our secret so now you know... it's water filled balloons.