08-26-2017, 03:31 PM
BS Since 2003!!
Saints vs Mayweather vs. McGregor
Which one are you watching and who are you pulling for in the fight?
Are you watching the game or the fight or both....
I'll be watching the Saints unless you invite me over to watch both. LOL
As a racist, sexist and a bigot... I predict the black guy will win.
08-26-2017, 03:32 PM
Resident Swede
Join Date: Sep 2005
Location: Märsta, Sweden
Posts: 6,707
Re: Saints vs Mayweather vs. McGregor
I wish they both lose. But Mayweather lose slightly more.
08-26-2017, 03:35 PM
BS Since 2003!!
Re: Saints vs Mayweather vs. McGregor
08-26-2017, 03:36 PM
10000 POST CLUB
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Baltimore, MD
Posts: 10,353
Re: Saints vs Mayweather vs. McGregor
Originally Posted by foreverfanDon't care about the fight watching the Saints. Mayweather should make easy work of Connor. I don't think these MMA guys understand that boxers hit harder than they do, a lot harder than they do, and in a boxing ring where you can't kick or go to the ground it matters. Plus no one Connor has ever fought is going to be as fast or able to slip and block the way Floyd will. Whole new ball game in this ring.
08-26-2017, 03:37 PM
Site Donor 2014
Truth Addict
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Spanish Fort, AL (via NO and B/R)
Posts: 22,118
Re: Saints vs Mayweather vs. McGregor
In a boxing ring with boxing rules, Mayweather easily.
In a cage with MMA rules, McGregor easily.
Why is this sh**show even happening?
08-26-2017, 03:43 PM
BS Since 2003!!
Re: Saints vs Mayweather vs. McGregor
08-26-2017, 03:44 PM
10000 POST CLUB
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Baltimore, MD
Posts: 10,353
Re: Saints vs Mayweather vs. McGregor
08-26-2017, 03:50 PM
The Professor
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Lithonia, GA
Posts: 1,873
Re: Saints vs Mayweather vs. McGregor
08-26-2017, 04:05 PM
Site Donor
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: San Francisco, CA
Posts: 12,924
Re: Saints vs Mayweather vs. McGregor
