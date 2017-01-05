Saints vs Mayweather vs. McGregor

spkb25 10000 POST CLUB

Don't care about the fight watching the Saints. Mayweather should make easy work of Connor. I don't think these MMA guys understand that boxers hit harder than they do, a lot harder than they do, and in a boxing ring where you can't kick or go to the ground it matters. Plus no one Connor has ever fought is going to be as fast or able to slip and block the way Floyd will. Whole new ball game in this ring.