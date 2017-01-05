Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Saints vs Mayweather vs. McGregor

Which one are you watching and who are you pulling for in the fight? Are you watching the game or the fight or both.... I'll be watching the Saints unless you invite me over to watch both. LOL As a

08-26-2017, 03:31 PM   #1
Saints vs Mayweather vs. McGregor
Which one are you watching and who are you pulling for in the fight?

Are you watching the game or the fight or both....

I'll be watching the Saints unless you invite me over to watch both. LOL

As a racist, sexist and a bigot... I predict the black guy will win.

08-26-2017, 03:32 PM   #2
Re: Saints vs Mayweather vs. McGregor
I wish they both lose. But Mayweather lose slightly more.
08-26-2017, 03:35 PM   #3
Re: Saints vs Mayweather vs. McGregor
08-26-2017, 03:36 PM   #4
Re: Saints vs Mayweather vs. McGregor
Originally Posted by foreverfan View Post
Which one are you watching and who are you pulling for in the fight?

Are you watching the game or the fight or both....


Don't care about the fight watching the Saints. Mayweather should make easy work of Connor. I don't think these MMA guys understand that boxers hit harder than they do, a lot harder than they do, and in a boxing ring where you can't kick or go to the ground it matters. Plus no one Connor has ever fought is going to be as fast or able to slip and block the way Floyd will. Whole new ball game in this ring.
08-26-2017, 03:37 PM   #5
Re: Saints vs Mayweather vs. McGregor
In a boxing ring with boxing rules, Mayweather easily.

In a cage with MMA rules, McGregor easily.

Why is this sh**show even happening?
08-26-2017, 03:43 PM   #6
Re: Saints vs Mayweather vs. McGregor
Originally Posted by Danno View Post
In a boxing ring with boxing rules, Mayweather easily.

In a cage with MMA rules, McGregor easily.

Why is this sh**show even happening?
They are making 100 million?
08-26-2017, 03:44 PM   #7
Re: Saints vs Mayweather vs. McGregor
Originally Posted by foreverfan View Post
They are making 100 million?
Yep and have to love them for it, but not one penny of that is coming from this guy
08-26-2017, 03:50 PM   #8
Re: Saints vs Mayweather vs. McGregor
Originally Posted by Danno View Post
In a boxing ring with boxing rules, Mayweather easily.

In a cage with MMA rules, McGregor easily.

Why is this sh**show even happening?
Originally Posted by foreverfan View Post
They are making 100 million?
$175 million. Minimum.

SFIAH
08-26-2017, 04:05 PM   #9
Re: Saints vs Mayweather vs. McGregor
Originally Posted by Danno View Post
In a boxing ring with boxing rules, Mayweather easily.

In a cage with MMA rules, McGregor easily.

Why is this sh**show even happening?
Because each fighter is going to make 9 figures.
