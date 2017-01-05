Long-awaited new look: Mark Ingram's jersey now reads 'Ingram II'

|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Mark Ingram will debut a new look Saturday night, when he is expected to make his preseason debut for the New Orleans Saints against the Houston Texans. The back of Ingrams jersey now reads Ingram II. Well, thats my name, ...
|
|
|08-26-2017, 04:20 PM
|
Threaded by SmashMouth
Mark Ingram will debut a new look Saturday night, when he is expected to make his preseason debut for the New Orleans Saints against the Houston Texans.
The back of Ingrams jersey now reads Ingram II.
Well, thats my name, for one, explained Ingram, who is the son of former NFL standout receiver Mark Ingram. My dad is Mark Ingram. Im Mark Ingram II. And hopefully Ill be blessed with a little boy and hell be the third.
Its just something that Ive always been interested in doing, and I was finally able to do it.
Ingram said he thought about doing it in college and earlier in his pro career. But he finally applied to make the change about two years ago -- then had to wait for the NFL to approve the switch.
The NFL doesnt immediately approve name or number changes to jerseys -- especially to high-profile players -- because of the amount of jerseys that are produced and licensed for sale to the public. A player can speed up the process if he agrees to purchase the remaining inventory, or he can wait until the inventory is reduced.
Saints receiver Willie Snead also made the switch to Snead IV last year.
read more from Triplett
|
|08-26-2017, 04:29 PM
|
5000 POSTS! +
|
Honoring his dad and future son. Very cool.
|08-26-2017, 04:40 PM
|
|
I'm not sure I'll ever get used to people using the "II" instead of Jr.
|08-26-2017, 04:48 PM
|
|
|08-26-2017, 05:02 PM
|
|
|
|
|
|
