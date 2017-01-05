Long-awaited new look: Mark Ingram's jersey now reads 'Ingram II'

Threaded by SmashMouth I donated, did you? Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: The Woodlands Posts: 22,839

The back of Ingrams jersey now reads Ingram II.



Well, thats my name, for one, explained Ingram, who is the son of former NFL standout receiver Mark Ingram. My dad is Mark Ingram. Im Mark Ingram II. And hopefully Ill be blessed with a little boy and hell be the third.







Its just something that Ive always been interested in doing, and I was finally able to do it.



Ingram said he thought about doing it in college and earlier in his pro career. But he finally applied to make the change about two years ago -- then had to wait for the NFL to approve the switch.



The NFL doesnt immediately approve name or number changes to jerseys -- especially to high-profile players -- because of the amount of jerseys that are produced and licensed for sale to the public. A player can speed up the process if he agrees to purchase the remaining inventory, or he can wait until the inventory is reduced.



Saints receiver Willie Snead also made the switch to Snead IV last year.



