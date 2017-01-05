|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; He seems to be a favorite among alot of folks. Why? What us so special about him? I don't see it. I see alot of missed plays and coach just keeps feeding it to him why...
|
|
|08-26-2017, 09:49 PM
|#1
|
500th Post
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Houma,LA.
Posts: 602
|
Tommy lee lewis what is so special?
He seems to be a favorite among alot of folks. Why? What us so special about him? I don't see it. I see alot of missed plays and coach just keeps feeding it to him why
|
|08-26-2017, 10:07 PM
|#2
|
Site Donor 2016
Join Date: Jul 2011
Posts: 5,113
|
Re: Tommy lee lewis what is so special?
He makes big plays when it counts, tons of upside, cheap
|
|
|
|
