Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page Tommy lee lewis what is so special?

Tommy lee lewis what is so special?

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; He seems to be a favorite among alot of folks. Why? What us so special about him? I don't see it. I see alot of missed plays and coach just keeps feeding it to him why...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 08-26-2017, 09:49 PM   #1
500th Post
 
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Houma,LA.
Posts: 602
Tommy lee lewis what is so special?
He seems to be a favorite among alot of folks. Why? What us so special about him? I don't see it. I see alot of missed plays and coach just keeps feeding it to him why
saintshrimp is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 08-26-2017, 10:07 PM   #2
Site Donor 2016
 
Join Date: Jul 2011
Posts: 5,113
Re: Tommy lee lewis what is so special?
He makes big plays when it counts, tons of upside, cheap
The Dude is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Saints vs Mayweather vs. McGregor | Saints vs Texans Game Day Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/84015-tommy-lee-lewis-what-so-special.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
Tommy lee lewis what is so special? This thread Refback 08-26-2017 10:02 PM 1


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:10 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts