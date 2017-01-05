9 Saints players who helped or hurt their cause vs. Texans

Threaded by SmashMouth I donated, did you? Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: The Woodlands Posts: 22,848

Blog Entries: 29 Rating: (0 votes - average)

Simply having the New Orleans Saints first-round pick on the field starting proved the cornerbacks absence from much of Thursdays practice wasnt a big deal at all. The Saints can use any positive injury news.

As for his on-field play, there was a lot to like from Lattimore on Saturday night. Texans quarterback Tom Savage did throw at the rookie, unlike during last weeks win in Los Angeles. Lattimore stood his ground multiple times, though.

Lattimore played text book defense using his left hand to come across the receivers body to knock Savages throw away on an out route on third down in the first quarter. Later, Savage tried to test Lattimore on a deep ball to Jaelen Strong. Lattimore played the ball better than Strong as Lattimore nearly intercepted the throw. Strong broke up the potential takeaway.

A very solid rookie home debut for Lattimore.







Helped: Marcus Williams

I was taken aback a bit to find the teams 2017 second-round pick playing with the first-team defense at free safety instead of 2016 second-round pick Vonn Bell.

The former Utah standout looked comfortable in the center-field role. He cut across the field to help P.J. Williams in coverage on the deep ball I referred to earlier. Marcus Williams nearly made a diving interception on the deflection.

In the second quarter, Marcus Williams appeared to have a ready-made interception off Deshaun Watson. Hauoli Kikaha and Tony McDaniel pressured Watson to force the Texans rookie into a poor pass. But Williams couldnt hang on to the deep ball.

Regardless, Williams could be primed to start Week 1.







Helped: Tyeler Davison

The third-year defensive tackle appears primed to start at defensive tackle again next to Sheldon Rankins. Davison should stay as a two-down lineman, and he looked effective in the role against Houston.

Davison halted the Texans Lamar Miller for a 1-yard gain in the first quarter. The Saints defender followed the play down the line and swallowed up Miller. The defensive tackle also provided a noticeable pass rush on Savage on one snap.



read more on NOLA Helped: Marshon LattimoreSimply having the New Orleans Saints first-round pick on the field starting proved the cornerbacks absence from much of Thursdays practice wasnt a big deal at all. The Saints can use any positive injury news.As for his on-field play, there was a lot to like from Lattimore on Saturday night. Texans quarterback Tom Savage did throw at the rookie, unlike during last weeks win in Los Angeles. Lattimore stood his ground multiple times, though.Lattimore played text book defense using his left hand to come across the receivers body to knock Savages throw away on an out route on third down in the first quarter. Later, Savage tried to test Lattimore on a deep ball to Jaelen Strong. Lattimore played the ball better than Strong as Lattimore nearly intercepted the throw. Strong broke up the potential takeaway.A very solid rookie home debut for Lattimore.Helped: Marcus WilliamsI was taken aback a bit to find the teams 2017 second-round pick playing with the first-team defense at free safety instead of 2016 second-round pick Vonn Bell.The former Utah standout looked comfortable in the center-field role. He cut across the field to help P.J. Williams in coverage on the deep ball I referred to earlier. Marcus Williams nearly made a diving interception on the deflection.In the second quarter, Marcus Williams appeared to have a ready-made interception off Deshaun Watson. Hauoli Kikaha and Tony McDaniel pressured Watson to force the Texans rookie into a poor pass. But Williams couldnt hang on to the deep ball.Regardless, Williams could be primed to start Week 1.Helped: Tyeler DavisonThe third-year defensive tackle appears primed to start at defensive tackle again next to Sheldon Rankins. Davison should stay as a two-down lineman, and he looked effective in the role against Houston.Davison halted the Texans Lamar Miller for a 1-yard gain in the first quarter. The Saints defender followed the play down the line and swallowed up Miller. The defensive tackle also provided a noticeable pass rush on Savage on one snap.

Attached Thumbnails

