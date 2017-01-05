Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Saints Signing Veteran LB Audie Cole

Saints Signing Veteran LB Audie Cole
Re: Saints Signing Veteran LB Audie Cole
Damn, wonder if this has anything to do with the Stupar injury?
Re: Saints Signing Veteran LB Audie Cole
Originally Posted by K Major View Post
Damn, wonder if this has anything to do with the Stupar injury?
Can't see how it would. Even if Stupar's injury was career ending they still have Anthony and Bighill.
