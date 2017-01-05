Saints 2017 training camp roster projections 5.0

|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Quarterback Drew Brees, Chase Daniel (2) This projection wont change at all during training camp unless theres an injury. I will literally copy and paste this response the rest of training camp. Garrett Graysons night against the Houston Texans would ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|08-28-2017, 04:28 PM
|#1
|
Threaded by SmashMouth
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 22,869
Blog Entries: 29
Rating: (0 votes - average)
Quarterback
Drew Brees, Chase Daniel (2)
This projection wont change at all during training camp unless theres an injury. I will literally copy and paste this response the rest of training camp.
Garrett Graysons night against the Houston Texans would have appeared much better had Tommylee Lewis come down with a perfect deep ball in the fourth quarter. But the New Orleans Saints receiver let the ball slip through his hands.
Regardless, the Saints should only keep two quarterbacks on the roster with Grayson or Ryan Nassib on the practice squad.
Running back
Mark Ingram, Adrian Peterson, Alvin Kamara, Daniel Lasco, John Kuhn (5, 7 total roster)
Ingram and Peterson took center stage in the first half against Houston. Neither player jumped off the page by any means. Still, the Saints simply wanted the two veteran tailbacks to take a few preseason snaps after sitting out the first two games.
Mission accomplished.
Plenty of Saints fans left the Texans game wondering why Kamara never left the sideline. Hes not injured, folks. The Saints didnt want to give any additional info away on their dynamic rookie tailback. Kamara displayed enough with a stellar first two games.
Ive been pointing to undrafted Darius Victor as a practice-squad candidate the past couple of projections. Scoring a touchdown helps his case. Fumbling the ball away when youre trying to run out the clock, thats not helping your cause.
Wide receiver
Michael Thomas, Willie Snead, Ted Ginn Jr., Brandon Coleman, Tommylee Lewis, (5, 12 total)
No changes here once again. The hierarchy remains the same.
Coleman was making this roster anyway, but watching him haul in a 31-yard reception Saturday night stuck out as a positive sign for the 6-foot-6 wideout. We also watched Ginn being used in a more dynamic role within the offense with the end-around carry.
You would have liked to have seen Lewis come down with the touchdown catch from Grayson. Lewis highlighted his speed to create the opening. His drop shouldnt hinder him from sticking on the roster, though.
Offensive line
Zach Strief, Larry Warford, Max Unger, Andrus Peat, Terron Armstead (will remain on PUP list, meaning Im not counting him), Ryan Ramczyk, Bryce Harris, Senio Kelemete, Landon Turner (8, 23 total)
This competition has been challenging to judge from a depth standpoint.
Unger came off the physically unable to perform list last week. He should be full-go to continue his starting role at center in Week 1. This would likely mean the end for LeRibeus and his inconsistent snapping.
Panic seemed evident from Saints fans when they discovered Harris was starting at left tackle against Jadeveon Clowney and the stout Texans defense. To his credit, Harris mostly held his own to allow Brees sufficient playing time in the Dome. Harris earned a roster spot instead of Khalif Barnes because of Saturdays outing.
John Fullington seemed like a solid utility option for the Saints. His injury might put the team in a bind. Thats why I have Turner on my latest list.
read more on NOLA
|
Views: 29
|Latest Blogs
|
Boycot the NFL yet again in 2018? My Response to Hagan's Question Last Blog: 08-20-2017 By: jeanpierre
2017 New Orleans Saints: Roster Outlook, Crunching The Numbers Defensive Line Last Blog: 08-20-2017 By: jeanpierre
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|