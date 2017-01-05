|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum;
|08-29-2017, 07:27 AM
What do you think about Richard Sherman?
|08-29-2017, 07:29 AM
Re: What do you think about Richard Sherman?
Yes please.
|08-29-2017, 07:40 AM
Re: What do you think about Richard Sherman?
I think PJ Williams and Marshon Lattimore are very quickly going to become the best young CB tandem in the league.
|08-29-2017, 07:46 AM
Re: What do you think about Richard Sherman?
Id take Sherman in a heartbeat his intensity alone would be great for the defense ....
|08-29-2017, 08:11 AM
Re: What do you think about Richard Sherman?
|08-29-2017, 08:14 AM
Re: What do you think about Richard Sherman?
Nah, don't need his type of "leadership." I'm pretty confident in our own guys, they're of higher character and to me, are just as talented. Pass.
|08-29-2017, 08:29 AM
Re: What do you think about Richard Sherman?
