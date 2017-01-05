Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
What do you think about Richard Sherman?

https://www.cheatsheet.com/sports/nf...ref=cpc_medium...

What do you think about Richard Sherman?
https://www.cheatsheet.com/sports/nf...ref=cpc_medium
Re: What do you think about Richard Sherman?
Yes please.
Re: What do you think about Richard Sherman?
I think PJ Williams and Marshon Lattimore are very quickly going to become the best young CB tandem in the league.
Re: What do you think about Richard Sherman?
Id take Sherman in a heartbeat his intensity alone would be great for the defense ....
Re: What do you think about Richard Sherman?
Re: What do you think about Richard Sherman?
Nah, don't need his type of "leadership." I'm pretty confident in our own guys, they're of higher character and to me, are just as talented. Pass.
Re: What do you think about Richard Sherman?
Originally Posted by WillMacKenzie View Post
Nah, don't need his type of "leadership." I'm pretty confident in our own guys, they're of higher character and to me, are just as talented. Pass.
Could you expound? All I've ever read on this cat is that he gives 110% in the film room, practice and in meaningful games.
