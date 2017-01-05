8 New Orleans Saints facing the chopping block of final cuts

|
|08-30-2017, 08:41 AM
|#1
Threaded by |Mitch|
Join Date: Oct 2009
Location: Alexandria, La
Posts: 10,553
"The New Orleans Saints suit up for their final preseason contest on Thursday night when they take on the Baltimore Ravens at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. For a majority of players, it will be their last big shot to make their case to crack the final 53-man roster. For others, their hope is that theyve done enough to at least warrant consideration for the teams 10-man practice squad or have caught the attention of another team across the league.
The Saints have already started their roster trimming duties in anticipation of the leagues drastic drop from 90 to 53 players after the new rule change. After a combination of training camp and preseason work, these are some of the players who may be playing for a job or might find it to be their last ride on Thursday."
https://www.canalstreetchronicles.co...-landon-turner
