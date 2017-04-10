|
The New Orleans Saints bring a four game win-streak back to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as they host the Chicago Bears. Kickoff is set for noon. The game can be seen locally on FOX.
10-29-2017, 07:06 AM
Threaded by SmashMouth
The New Orleans Saints bring a four game win-streak back to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as they host the Chicago Bears. Kickoff is set for noon.
The game can be seen locally on FOX.
Saints vs. Bears game info:
What: New Orleans Saints vs Chicago Bears
When: Sunday at noon CT
Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome
TV: FOX 8, WVUE; Justin Kutcher, Chris Spielman, Jennifer Hale (Field reporter)
Radio: WWL Radio 870 AM/105.3 FM with Jim Henderson, Deuce McAllister and Kristian Garic; SiriusXM: 135 (Chi), 93 (NO); XM: 384 (Chi), 225 (NO)
Live Chat is HERE.
Re: Saints vs. Bears Game Day Thread
Brees 12 completions away from 6000. Only two other quarterbacks are in the 6,000 completion club- Brett Favre 6,300 completions and Peyton Manning 6,125 completions.
Re: Saints vs. Bears Game Day Thread
Gut check game. saints can not look ahead to tampa and chalk this up as a win.
Must win game here
Next week will come and if the saints put up a W that would make next weeks game in the huge category.
Kitties play the clowns to day so that would give us some breathing room and get another win the division. Lets get that tie breaker early
Element Tampa and put them in the basement of the south for the season lol always a good thing
But first thing first beat the bears.
Re: Saints vs. Bears Game Day Thread
Our secondary's gonna feast today!
Re: Saints vs. Bears Game Day Thread
The Falcons and Bucs have lost three straight. The Panthers have lost two straight. The Saints, meanwhile, have won four in a row. Who will win the NFC South?
Bowen: Saints. That defense was gashed the first two weeks of the season, but the young secondary has developed quickly with game reps. On offense, coach Sean Payton is using that versatile combo of Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara at running back to complement Drew Brees and one of the best scripted passing attacks in the NFL. Given the issues we see with the Atlanta offense, the up-and-down season of Cam Newton and the sporadic play of the Bucs, I like the Saints to end up on top in the South.
Graziano: Panthers. As much fun as the Saints' improved defense has been as an early-season storyline, I like Carolina's defense as a better bet to sustain itself through the season. The Panthers have had three games this season in which they haven't allowed an offensive touchdown. Of course, they also have had two in which they didn't score an offensive touchdown. But the offensive consistency should improve once they find a running game, which could be as simple as feeding the ball to Christian McCaffrey between the tackles a little bit.
Schatz: Saints. I picked Carolina before the season, and I still think the Panthers have a good shot at a wild card. But I have to switch to the Saints because New Orleans has found something approximating an NFL defense. The defense is 15th in DVOA right now, and even if it isn't that good the rest of the season, anything better than what the Saints had the past couple of seasons should be good enough for Brees to carry the team to the playoffs. The Saints' remaining schedule also ranks 26th in average DVOA of opponent, the easiest of the four NFC South teams.
Sando: Falcons. I'm not changing my preseason pick every few weeks based on which team is playing the best at the time. Although New Orleans looks like the best team and a great bet right now -- the Saints are 4-2 after playing the NFL's toughest schedule by 2017 win percentages -- I'll stick with the Falcons and trust that they'll improve. They're one game behind New Orleans in the NFC South race, with both games against the Saints coming much later in the season. This isn't doubling down. It's more like checking with a pair of nines.
Yates: Saints. I'll go with New Orleans and take this moment to highlight just how strong the 2017 draft class already is for the Saints. Kamara is a star out of the backfield, cornerback Marshon Lattimore has rapidly emerged as a top end player, safety Marcus Williams is a rangy playmaker with plenty of upside, and lineman Ryan Ramczyk has been a rock-solid plug-and-play starter. Kudos to the Saints for infusing the roster with young talent. This team is here to stay.
ESPN
|
Said Pope Benedict: "WOW ... that ring is bigger than mine!!!"
Re: Saints vs. Bears Game Day Thread
On Sunday, New Orleans could become the seventh team in the Super Bowl era to win five straight after an 0-2 start. Five of the six went on to make the playoffs, while the three most recent teams to do so won a combined nine playoff games, with two taking home the Lombardi trophy.
Re: Saints vs. Bears Game Day Thread
Re: Saints vs. Bears Game Day Thread
Re: Saints vs. Bears Game Day Thread
Release the dogs. Blitz Trubisky till he lands in Chicago
Re: Saints vs. Bears Game Day Thread
