Re: Love for Ted Ginn He deserves a thread like this. I like many wasn't exactly wowed by this pick-up either. I thought maybe we get a good punt return or two out of him and that he was basically a one hit wonder burner WR but he has really matured as an all around receiver. Week after week it's been fun watching him catch the balls near the line of scrimmage, balls that look like they are going no-where and watching him juke or dodge to get maximum yardage. Frankly, I would have never thought I'd ever think of him as clutch, but he has been exactly that. I never thought this was more than a one year deal, but I could see him sticking around for a few years and really contributing.