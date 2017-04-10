Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Love for Ted Ginn

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; I was completely unimpressed with this signing. It looks like it was brilliant so far....

#1


 



Love for Ted Ginn
I was completely unimpressed with this signing.

It looks like it was brilliant so far.
Halo, SmashMouth and SaintGnome like this.
#2

 



Re: Love for Ted Ginn
That one throw was thrown into like triple quadruple coverage and he still came down with for 50...
mleg1972 likes this.
#3

 


Re: Love for Ted Ginn
Originally Posted by |Mitch| View Post
That one throw was thrown into like triple quadruple coverage and he still came down with for 50...
I don't know what Brees was thinking, that was an awful decision that Ginn made look good.

A win is a win, but the offense has to get better. Still, I like being on this side of that score line.
#4

 



Re: Love for Ted Ginn
Originally Posted by |Mitch| View Post
That one throw was thrown into like triple quadruple coverage and he still came down with for 50...
He actually had coverage beat and was under thrown.
#5

 



Re: Love for Ted Ginn
I'll keep my fingers crossed that he keeps catching what Drew throws to him.
#6

 



Re: Love for Ted Ginn
Ginn is playing great football. I will just like for him to keep the ball closer to his body on punt returns, it scare the hell out of me that someone going to snatch that ball from him
SaintFanInATLHELL likes this.
#7

 


Re: Love for Ted Ginn
He's not playing any better. The QB is more accurate.
dam1953 likes this.
#8

 



Re: Love for Ted Ginn
Originally Posted by Beastmode View Post
He's not playing any better. The QB is more accurate.
He's not puttin' it on the ground much Beast.
#9

 



Re: Love for Ted Ginn
He deserves a thread like this. I like many wasn't exactly wowed by this pick-up either. I thought maybe we get a good punt return or two out of him and that he was basically a one hit wonder burner WR but he has really matured as an all around receiver. Week after week it's been fun watching him catch the balls near the line of scrimmage, balls that look like they are going no-where and watching him juke or dodge to get maximum yardage. Frankly, I would have never thought I'd ever think of him as clutch, but he has been exactly that. I never thought this was more than a one year deal, but I could see him sticking around for a few years and really contributing.
#10

 




Re: Love for Ted Ginn
I don't think we hear from Snead much because Ginn starts over Snead. I'm impressed.
