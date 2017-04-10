Beastmode 5000 POSTS! +

Re: Cornerback Delvin Breaux ready for Saints to 'unleash the beast' Breaux can cover the TE's and slot. If he can own that role we are going to crush it from here on out. He can do it. If that happens all we need is an average offense which we do not have. nola_swammi likes this.