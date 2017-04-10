Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Cornerback Delvin Breaux ready for Saints to 'unleash the beast'

Cornerback Delvin Breaux ready for Saints to 'unleash the beast'
Re: Cornerback Delvin Breaux ready for Saints to 'unleash the beast'
Re: Cornerback Delvin Breaux ready for Saints to 'unleash the beast'
Is DB ready to unseat Crawley?
Re: Cornerback Delvin Breaux ready for Saints to 'unleash the beast'
Re: Cornerback Delvin Breaux ready for Saints to 'unleash the beast'
Very interesting. Perfect timing too! We are only getting stronger while other teams are sucking wind right now. I hope he can return and cover the slot. If he can do that going to be hard to do anything against us that does not involve the perfect pass.
Re: Cornerback Delvin Breaux ready for Saints to 'unleash the beast'
well, right now we are wasting a jersey on PJ, so anything Breaux can give is a plus
Re: Cornerback Delvin Breaux ready for Saints to 'unleash the beast'
Don't fix what's not broke. The secondary is playing well right now. Last thing I would want is for Breaux to come in and disrupt the chemistry.
Re: Cornerback Delvin Breaux ready for Saints to 'unleash the beast'
Can Breaux return to the player that shut down Jones by December?

If so Latt Crawley and Breaux will make a solid mix.

Who can take over in the slot?

I can not wait to see how this shakes out by Dec 3 against the panthers
Re: Cornerback Delvin Breaux ready for Saints to 'unleash the beast'
Breaux can cover the TE's and slot. If he can own that role we are going to crush it from here on out. He can do it. If that happens all we need is an average offense which we do not have.
Re: Cornerback Delvin Breaux ready for Saints to 'unleash the beast'
Breaux can cover the TE's and slot. If he can own that role we are going to crush it from here on out. He can do it. If that happens all we need is an average offense which we do not have.
The offense has been average and pedestrian most weeks this season.

It's beginning to resemble a trend.
