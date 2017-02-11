|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; The way I see it right now the race is Lattimore and Kamara!?!?! I don't think I have ever heard of such a thing. And with the Browns with all those picks and don't have a dog in the fight....
|
|
|11-02-2017, 09:10 PM
|#1
|
|
ROY Canidates
The way I see it right now the race is Lattimore and Kamara!?!?!
I don't think I have ever heard of such a thing. And with the Browns with all those picks and don't have a dog in the fight.
|
