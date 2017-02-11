Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Andrus Peat and Terron Armstead return to practice

The New Orleans Saints listed left tackle Terron Armstead (shoulder) and guard Andrus Peat (hip) as limited in Thursday's practice. Armstead and Peat returned to the practice field after missing work Wednesday.

11-02-2017, 09:53 PM
Threaded by WhoDat!656
SaintsWillWin
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Shreveport,Louisiana
Posts: 12,815

The New Orleans Saints listed left tackle Terron Armstead (shoulder) and guard Andrus Peat (hip) as limited in Thursday's practice.
Armstead and Peat returned to the practice field after missing work Wednesday.

11-02-2017, 09:56 PM
Site Donor 2016
 
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 16,335
Blog Entries: 45
Re: Andrus Peat and Terron Armstead return to practice
Please, someone cast a spell of protection over Armstead!!!!!
11-02-2017, 10:19 PM
5000 POSTS! +
 
Join Date: Jul 2010
Posts: 5,120
Re: Andrus Peat and Terron Armstead return to practice
Brent Grimes for the Bucs. If he's out MT is going to have a big day.
