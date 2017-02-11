|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; The New Orleans Saints listed left tackle Terron Armstead (shoulder) and guard Andrus Peat (hip) as limited in Thursday's practice. Armstead and Peat returned to the practice field after missing work Wednesday. Andrus Peat and Terron Armstead return to practice ...
|11-02-2017, 09:53 PM
Threaded by WhoDat!656
SaintsWillWin
The New Orleans Saints listed left tackle Terron Armstead (shoulder) and guard Andrus Peat (hip) as limited in Thursday's practice.
Armstead and Peat returned to the practice field after missing work Wednesday.
Andrus Peat and Terron Armstead return to practice | Saints | theadvocate.com
|
|11-02-2017, 10:19 PM
5000 POSTS! +
Brent Grimes for the Bucs. If he's out MT is going to have a big day.
