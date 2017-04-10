|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Should the fans continue to protest to keep the winning streak alive?...
|
|
|11-04-2017, 08:22 AM
|#1
|
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 23,368
Blog Entries: 29
|
The Saints are 5-0 since the protests escalated
Should the fans continue to protest to keep the winning streak alive?
|
|
|
|
|
