Saints rookie Justin Hardee emerges as a core special teams contributor

Making a position change from offense to defense in the NFL isn't an easy transition.

Outside of adjusting technique, a player has to be mentally tough and willing to absorb the education process.

It is a good thing New Orleans Saints rookie defensive back Justin Hardee comes equipped with two master's degrees -- one in education, one in sports management -- and a bachelor's degree in communications.

And Hardee earned those diplomas in five years while playing wide receiver at the University of Illinois, so the learning process doesn't provide too much of an obstacle.




"Learning is only as hard as you make it," Hardee said.

The position change, however, comes with physical challenges as it requires a player to retrain his body, and Hardee hasn't played defensive back since his days at Glenville High School in Cleveland.

But switching sides of the ball hasn't deterred the rookie, who has embraced the move and relies on past experiences to help adjust to his current role as a core special teams contributor.

"There have been obstacles because it's been years since I did it," Hardee said. "I got to work at it before, so I have the determination. I'm not going to let anything get in my way for me to being great. I enjoy it and I take pride in it every day."

read more on NOLA

